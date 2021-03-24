 Skip to main content
Blinn baseball team beats Alvin in series opener
Blinn baseball team beats Alvin in series opener

BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team opened a four-game Region XIV Conference series against Alvin with a 9-8 victory Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

Blinn’s Tyler Russell hit two home runs and a double and drove in five runs. Nick Wolff also had two RBIs and scored two runs.

Blinn (11-7, 6-5) and Alvin will play another nine-inning game at 1 p.m. Thursday in Alvin followed by a doubleheader (one seven-, one nine-inning game) starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field.

