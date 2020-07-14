The Blinn baseball, softball, volleyball, women’s basketball and women’s soccer teams were named National Junior College Athletic Association academic teams of the year.
Each team maintained a team grade point average of 3.0 or better for the school year. The softball team led the way with a 3.35 GPA followed by women’s basketball (3.25), baseball (3.24), volleyball (3.21) and women’s soccer (3.15). GPA.
Eight Blinn athletes posted 4.0 GPAs to earn first-team honors, including Hailey Atwood and Gabriela Bosquez in women’s basketball; Patrick Hail in baseball; Sierra Jameson in women’s golf; Lindy Jenkins in women’s soccer; Emily Murphy and Renna Toomey in softball; and Ethan Unger in men’s soccer.
Blinn’s Rachel Barnett and Brooke Borden in volleyball; Barrett Cangelosi and Michael Strout in men’s golf; Hope Hillhouse, Jocelynn Lausell, Jannell Medellin and Kajol Prasad in women’s soccer; Giulia Hortelan in volleyball; AJ Irvin and Dalton Stevenson in baseball; and Jessica Soders in women’s basketball made the second team for posting GPAs between 3.80 and 3.99.
Earning third-team honors with GPA between 3.60 and 3.79 were Alex Bowman in women’s basketball; Cole Brown, Preston Hoffart, College Station’s Jace Hutchins, Gavin LaBruyere, Dillon Pawlik, Jack Schell, Dillon Smith and Dylan Theut in baseball; Pedro Castro, Tristan Ikpe and Nicholas Statz in men’s basketball; Alyssa Cisneros, Keana Flores and Olivia Porter in women’s soccer; Emelyn Coussou, Mayela Fernandez, Jordyn Smith, Italie Speziale and Chloe Woodward in softball; Paige Havel and Kaitlyn Pollard in volleyball; Rodrigo Marquez in men’s soccer; and Riley Simmons in men’s golf.
