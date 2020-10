BRENHAM — Blinn announced its spring schedules for 10 of its NJCAA programs Thursday. All 10 teams postponed their fall seasons due to COVID-19. Blinn will begin men’s basketball on Jan. 20, volleyball and women’s basketball on Jan. 22, softball and baseball on Jan. 29, golf on Feb. 14, football on March 27 and soccer on April 2. For full schedules, visit buccaneersports.com online.