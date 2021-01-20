Blinn announces COVID-19 guidelines for fans this spring

Blinn will sell limited numbers of tickets for all sporting events on a first-come, first-served basis this spring. Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Blinn will require fans to wear facemasks and social distance.

Also, all students, employees and campus visitors must self-certify using the free Campus Clear app the day they come to campus. Information about downloading the app is available at www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn/covid-self-certification.html.

Blinn ticket information is available online at buccaneersports.com/fan_zone/Tickets_and_Covid-19_Guidelines.