 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn announces COVID-19 guidelines for fans this spring
0 comments

Blinn announces COVID-19 guidelines for fans this spring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blinn will sell limited numbers of tickets for all sporting events on a first-come, first-served basis this spring. Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Blinn will require fans to wear facemasks and social distance.

Also, all students, employees and campus visitors must self-certify using the free Campus Clear app the day they come to campus. Information about downloading the app is available at www.blinn.edu/back-with-blinn/covid-self-certification.html.

Blinn ticket information is available online at buccaneersports.com/fan_zone/Tickets_and_Covid-19_Guidelines.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert