Billy Gillispie-led Tarleton State pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team to very end

“We’re so appreciative of having the opportunity to come back to a place that I love and continue to love and have so many friends,” Gillispie said. “It was a great experience for not only me but for our team and our program.”

The Texans (1-1) forced 16 turnovers in the first half and 20 overall, which led to 16 points. An 8-1 run near the close of the first half pushed the Texans to a six-point lead, and they lead by as much as 10 in the second half.

A&M also turned the ball over 19 times in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

“We have to change that, for sure,” Williams said. “We didn’t shoot the ball as well tonight as we did Sunday. That’s a credit to [Gillispie’s] team and how hard they play and the way they contest every pass and dribble. Being able to make free throws helped us and somewhat saved us. Giving the team the ball a quarter of the time is not a good sign.”

Texan junior Montre’ Gipson scored 23 points, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

After the game, Gillispie lingered on the Reed Arena court chatting and taking pictures with friends and players of years past. The only thing that would have been better, he said, was a packed Reed Arena like those days gone bye. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,316 attended the game.