Billy Gillispie-led Tarleton State pushes Texas A&M men's basketball team to very end

It was up in the air Tuesday if Texas A&M sophomore guard Emanuel Miller would be available for Wednesday’s game against Tarleton State. Head coach Buzz Williams has been trying to bring him back slowly after Miller suffered a minor injury.
A day later, Williams couldn’t get Miller off the court in a nail-biting 73-66 win over former Aggie head coach Billy Gillispie and his Tarleton State Texans at Reed Arena.
Miller scored a career-high 23 points, hitting 15 of 16 free throws. He also added a team-high 10 rebounds in 34 minutes of court time.
“If we didn’t have [Miller] back tonight, we would not have won,” Williams said.
Miller missed the Aggies’ season-opening 82-53 win over New Orleans on Sunday. With sophomore center Jonathan Aku continuing to find his rhythm and transfer forward Kevin Marfo working his way into the system, Miller provided height in the post that resulted in rebounds, including a team-high six offensive boards, and fouls drawn in the paint.
“What he does best is he plays incredibly hard,” Williams said. “When his body is not right, then what he does best is not what he does best. That’s why we shut him down. We didn’t have to. He was upset with me, but I think it was the right play, not only for [Sunday’s game] but in truth I hope it was the right play long term.”
The Aggies (2-0) shot just 38% from the field and 26% from 3-point range and needed production from the charity stripe to fight back as they trailed for most of Wednesday. As a team, the Aggies made 31 of 40 free throws and rattled off a string of 14 straight in the second half that gave them the lead for good. A&M didn’t make a field goal over a 4 1/2-minute stretch late in the second half but drained 15 free throws over that period. They made the most free throws in a single game since draining 34 against Alcorn State in 2010.
The field goal that broke the drought was part of a 22-7 Aggie run that pushed A&M’s lead as high as 13.
“It’s our mentality to get to the charge circle and get fouled,”senior forward Savion Flagg said. “We have to shoot a certain amount of free throws in a game, and I feel like we definitely met that goal this game. [Miller] was tremendous at getting fouled and getting to the free-throw line as you can see from his stat line. We knew our field goal percentage was down. We were fouling the other team, which we try not to do as much, and we capitalized from the free-throw line, which gave us a chance to win the game.”
Flagg finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Williams said the Aggies two games this season might have been Flagg’s best the last two seasons.
The Reed Arena crowd certainly remembered Gillispie when he was announced at the end of the Texan’s starting lineup, and Aggie fans greeted the former A&M head coach with a standing ovation. A&M also recognized Tarleton State’s high-pressure defense that was a staple of Gillispie’s Aggie teams from 2004-07.
“We’re so appreciative of having the opportunity to come back to a place that I love and continue to love and have so many friends,” Gillispie said. “It was a great experience for not only me but for our team and our program.”
The Texans (1-1) forced 16 turnovers in the first half and 20 overall, which led to 16 points. An 8-1 run near the close of the first half pushed the Texans to a six-point lead, and they lead by as much as 10 in the second half.
A&M also turned the ball over 19 times in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.
“We have to change that, for sure,” Williams said. “We didn’t shoot the ball as well tonight as we did Sunday. That’s a credit to [Gillispie’s] team and how hard they play and the way they contest every pass and dribble. Being able to make free throws helped us and somewhat saved us. Giving the team the ball a quarter of the time is not a good sign.”
Texan junior Montre’ Gipson scored 23 points, hitting 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
After the game, Gillispie lingered on the Reed Arena court chatting and taking pictures with friends and players of years past. The only thing that would have been better, he said, was a packed Reed Arena like those days gone bye. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 1,316 attended the game.
“I would have given anything for this to be a normal thing, because this place would have been filled up and it would have been a joy to see, because that’s exactly how we left it,” Gillispie said. “I can’t wait until the Aggies are able to see their team play and fill this arena up.”
