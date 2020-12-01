Billy Gillispie excited for return to Texas A&M as Tarleton State head coach

Not much more than a year after Williams made that celebratory call to his mentor, Gillispie called asking for a favor. He needed to fill out his schedule with an early test for his program in his first season with the Texans.

“I have never told Coach, ‘No,’” Williams said. “I never told Coach ‘No’ when I worked for him. I never told Coach ‘No’ when I was building a relationship as a young assistant in the country, following his career and trying to learn from him, and I’m not going to say no to him now.”

The fact that the matchup pits two A&M System schools against each other is a bonus.

“Coach Gillispie is one of the best coaches in the nation, along with Buzz,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “I was very excited when he joined our system at Tarleton. He will make a huge impact there as he as everywhere. I’m a big fan of his.”

His impact already has been felt in Stephenville. Last week he led the Texans (1-0) to their first Division I win, a 103-48 rout of Dallas Christian at Wisdom Gym.

Williams said he expects the Texans to show up to Reed Arena looking for another big victory.