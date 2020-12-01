Billy Gillispie excited for return to Texas A&M as Tarleton State head coach

Former Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie is the final person Buzz Williams called as he boarded a plane in Virginia to bring his family to College Station for his introductory press conference as the Aggies’ new head coach.
“I’m flying home,” Williams told Gillispie, whom he worked for as an assistant at A&M in 2004.
Gillispie is completing the family reunion when he brings Tarleton State to Aggieland for a 6 p.m. Wednesday meeting at Reed Arena.
“I have a great deal of emotion returning here,” Gillispie said. “I love this place every time I come back. Reed Arena brought back so many great memories and played havoc for so many opponents. It became such a great home court advantage. There will be a lot of faces hopefully that we’ll be able to see. I’m a very emotional person, and the three years I was here couldn’t be any better. I’m sure it will be a very emotional time for me.”
Gillispie inherited a 7-21 Aggie squad that went 0-16 in conference when he took over at A&M in 2004. Over three seasons at A&M, Gillispie led the Aggies to three 20-win seasons and two trips to the NCAA tournament. His .729 win percentage ranks third all-time at A&M for coaches with more than one season.
During last offseason, Gillispie made his return to the Texas A&M University System by taking over at Tarleton State, which is making the jump to NCAA Division I this school year. Wednesday’s game will be his second return trip to Reed Arena, where he previously faced the Aggies as Texas Tech’s coach in 2012 with A&M winning 67-54.
Not much more than a year after Williams made that celebratory call to his mentor, Gillispie called asking for a favor. He needed to fill out his schedule with an early test for his program in his first season with the Texans.
“I have never told Coach, ‘No,’” Williams said. “I never told Coach ‘No’ when I worked for him. I never told Coach ‘No’ when I was building a relationship as a young assistant in the country, following his career and trying to learn from him, and I’m not going to say no to him now.”
The fact that the matchup pits two A&M System schools against each other is a bonus.
“Coach Gillispie is one of the best coaches in the nation, along with Buzz,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. “I was very excited when he joined our system at Tarleton. He will make a huge impact there as he as everywhere. I’m a big fan of his.”
His impact already has been felt in Stephenville. Last week he led the Texans (1-0) to their first Division I win, a 103-48 rout of Dallas Christian at Wisdom Gym.
Williams said he expects the Texans to show up to Reed Arena looking for another big victory.
“They will play harder than any team in the country, just like every team that he’s every coached, whether it’s Ranger or UTEP or Texas Tech or Kentucky,” Williams said. “That’s who Coach is. The fabric of how Coach leads and teaches is based on being competitive for every dribble and every pass. It will be more of a test than we’ve had in nonconference since we have been here.”
Gillispie’s focus is on building a foundation for a newly promoted program, which also will face Gonzaga and Kansas before hitting Western Athletic Conference play. But he will take time to savor the moments he gets to spend back in Reed Arena on Wednesday.
“I had so many great memories and so many great friends that I still have today that I met and learned and continued relationships from the time I was at Texas A&M,” Gillispie said. “So I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing some of those people and letting them scream at me instead of for us. It will be a fun deal for us. We’re looking forward to a learning experience.”
And Gillispie will get a chance to reconnect with Williams, the man he says owns both a “weird duck” personality and an uncanny ability to build relationships.
“He has all the right values,” Gillispie said. “He has a really great balance. He thinks about people the way we all should. His perspective is outstanding. I wish I had the balance and perspective that he has, but he’s been a leader to a lot of people, and every community he goes into, he’s a really valued member of the community. He’s a just a really good human being, and we’re all lucky to have known him and been around him.”
•
NOTES — A&M sophomore forward Emanuel Miller’s availability Wednesday will be a game day decision, Williams said. Miller missed Sunday’s season opener with a small muscle injury but returned to practice Tuesday.
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
New Orleans Texas A M Basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!