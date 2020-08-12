Big 12’s changes affect Texas A&M volleyball, soccer schedules

The Big 12 Conference’s decision to proceed with sports in the fall might have saved a football season, but it has continued the deterioration of soccer and volleyball schedules.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced Wednesday on a teleconference that volleyball and soccer teams would play a conference-only slate, eliminating four games against Texas A&M programs.
A&M soccer coach G. Guerrieri, whose program lost three scheduled games, said it was an expected outcome after the Big Ten Conference initially elected to go conference-only in June, only to postpone the entire fall season Tuesday.
“It sounded more and more like that was going to happen with the Big 12 and it wouldn’t surprise me if it ends up happening with the SEC as well, purely because the teams from the smaller conferences don’t have the financial wherewithal to do all the testing that our people are going through,” he said.
A&M soccer was scheduled to open the season at Oklahoma State on Sept. 4. Opening festivities at Ellis Field were to be against TCU on Sept. 13, followed by a nonconference game with Baylor on Sept. 20. By virtue of elimination, A&M is currently left with a conference-only schedule and Guerrieri said they are not actively trying to find any replacement games until after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors and the Southeastern Conference make rulings on the structure of the season and postseason.
“It seems like every time I try and reschedule something, it just gets canceled,” Guerrieri joked.
The Big 12’s decision also removed the A&M volleyball team’s much-anticipated matchup against Texas on Sept. 18 at Reed Arena.
“Not surprised by the conference-only announcement by the Big 12. We will rekindle our annual match when we have the opportunity,” A&M head coach Bird Kuhn said in a statement.
Volleyball currently has nonconference matches with Houston, Central Florida, Texas State and Pitt.
A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, as well as Guerrieri, said the conference most likely will make a decision about the soccer and volleyball seasons after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors concludes if there will be a postseason championship. Per a mandate by the NCAA Board of Governors, the Division I panel has until Aug. 21 to give their verdict, which would exclude teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12.
Should the Board of Directors cancel fall championships, Bowlsby said Wednesday the Big 12 would be interested in investigating other postseason options.
“I think the regular season would feel different if they didn’t have a postseason to play for,” he said. “I think it’s my obligation, along with our athletics directors and others, to try and do what we can to optimize the experience our young people have and that certainly includes a postseason. I would be very disappointed if the post season went away, but there maybe other ways to provide that in this very unusual year.”
Guerrieri said he would be in favor of cobbling together a postseason between the SEC, Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference, Sun Belt, American and Conference USA, should the NCAA abandon its championship.
“What we want is our players to have a meaningful experience,” he said. “That hopefully means playing as many games as we’re able to play safely and play for some sort of prize at the end.”
