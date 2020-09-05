 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellville 54, Cameron 41
0 comments

Bellville 54, Cameron 41

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Cameron logo

CAMERON — Bellville’s Richard Reese rushed for 344 yards and scored seven touchdowns to lead the Brahmas to 54-41 shootout victory over the Cameron Yoemen on Friday night.

Reese had five touchdown runs, including a 67-yarder, a 49-yarder, and a pair of 26-yarders. His last 67 touchdown run followed by a 2 yard touchdown run gave Bellville a 54-29 lead. He also had touchdown catches of 4 and 40 yards as Bellville (12-4A-II) totalled 528 yards.

Cameron (1-1) was led by quarterback Zane Zeinert who threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Phaibain Bybaum added 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Yoemen (11-3A-I), who were ranked ninth by Texas Football, but had the game’s lone turnover.

Bellville (2-0) took a 21-7 lead after a quarter as Robert Briggs had 53-yard run and Reese scored on run of 26 and 49 yards.

+1 
Elms Orthodontics
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert