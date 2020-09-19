Bellville 42, Rockdale 14

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKDALE — Rockdale’s Cam’Ron Valdez rushed for 90 yards in only seven carries, but the Tigers fell behind in the first half and lost to Bellville 42-14 on Friday in nondistrict play.

Down 21-0 at halftime, Rockdale (2-2) stayed in the game with Valdez’s 4-yard TD run in the third quarter. Bellville (4-0) put away the game by scoring the next two TDs on Kyle Peschel’s 18-yard run and Richard Reese’s 7-yarder.

Rockdale’s Kobe Mitchell added a 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Mitchell completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards with an interception, while Robert Owens completed 6 of 7 for 42 yards.

Reese led Bellville with 155 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. The Brahmas amassed 406 yards of offense while holding Rockdale to 286.

Rockdale plays at McGregor next Friday.