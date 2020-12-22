 Skip to main content
Baylor parts ways with offensive coordinator Larry Fedora after a year
Larry Fedora- Baylor

Baylor parted ways with offensive coordinator Larry Fedora on Tuesday after one year.

 Photo by Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald

After just one season back together, Baylor and Larry Fedora have decided to go their separate ways.

Fedora will not return as the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2021, a Baylor athletics spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Additionally, passing game coordinator and receivers coach Jorge Munoz is also no longer on staff, Baylor said.

Fedora was one of Dave Aranda’s most high-profile additions to his staff when Fedora was hired in February. He spent 11 years as a head coach with stints at Southern Miss from 2008-11 and North Carolina from 2012-18. He had an overall coaching record of 79-62 with eight bowl appearances. He was also rumored to be a candidate for Baylor’s head job in both 2007 and 2016.

But Baylor’s offense struggled amid a 2-7 season in 2020. The Bears finished 118th nationally in total offense (310.2 yards per game) and 99th in scoring offense (23.3 points per outing).

After he was hired, Fedora hoped that his head coaching background would benefit Aranda as the former LSU defensive coordinator made the jump to the head chair.

“I hope there are some experiences that he might have in the future that I’m able to help him with because I’ve already experienced them,” Fedora said.

This was Fedora’s second stint at Baylor. The A&M Consolidated graduate served as an assistant from 1991-96 under Grant Teaff and Chuck Reedy.

Fedora’s brother Lee is Consol’s football coach.

