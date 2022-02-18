Blinn women rally for OT victory; Blinn see winning streak snapped

PARIS – The 18th-ranked Blinn women's basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Paris Junior College 79-74 in overtime in Region XIV conference play on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (23-3, 12-3) are tied for first place with seventh-ranked Tyler Junior College in the conference standings. Blinn will host Angelina College at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center.

•

Buccaneers fall to Lee: BAYTOWN – The 21st-ranked Lee College men's basketball team snapped Blinn's five-game win streak, beating the Buccaneers 76-66 in Region XIV conference play on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers (22-4, 14-2) remain tied for fourth place in standings with Lamar State College and Tyler Junior College. Blinn will host Jacksonville College at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kruse Center.