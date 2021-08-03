Opportunistic Flying Chanclas roll by BV Bombers

Bombers’ reliever Carter Poulson hit back-to-back batters and after Villegas‘ sacrifice bunt the runners scored on Cole Modgling’s triple up the right-center field alley. Cole Posey’s single plated Modgling to end the scoring.

That was more than enough runs for San Antonio pitcher Luke Malone (4-1) who went seven innings, striking out four. The Texas-San Antonio right-hander was touched for eight hits, but he didn’t allow a walk or hit a batter.

The Bombers were led by Daniel Altman, Dylan Rock and Hudson Polk who each had two hits. Texas A&M's Rock and Zane Schmidt had back-to-back singles in the first to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead. Altman, who starred at A&M Consolidated, teamed up with Polk for back-to-back singles in the second that led to a run and Altman added an RBI double in the fourth.

But the Bombers couldn’t overcome San Antonio’s bottom two hitters in the lineup. Modgling, the No. 9 hitter, was batting .255 with only one extra base hit in 51 at-bats, a double before he ripped his triple. Villegas came in hitting a lineup-low .213 with only seven RBIs in 75 at-bats with only two extra base hits, both doubles. They drove in six runs and scored two runs.