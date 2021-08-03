Opportunistic Flying Chanclas roll by BV Bombers

The Brazos Valley Bombers pitchers had trouble throwing strikes and when they caught too much of the plate, the San Antonio Flying Chanclas made them pay.
A grand slam and a two-run triple powered San Antonio to a 9-3 victory in the opener of their Texas College League best-of-3 semifinal playoff series on Tuesday night at Edible Field. Game 2 will be at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Dickson Stadium.
The Flying Chanclas used timely hitting and solid pitching to show why they won the regular-season title by nine games. The Bombers (23-20) walked five batters and hit two more with all but one of them scoring.
“You can’t do that against good teams,” Bombers coach James Dillard said. “There’s a reason they lost only seven games.”
The Flying Chanclas (30-7) took control with a grand slam in the second inning by Marcos Villegas. The No. 8 hitter lined a shot over the 15-foot fence in left field. It was the only hit in the inning as Bombers’ starting pitcher Triston Dixon (2-3) walked the bases loaded.
“You can’t do that against a team like that, they did what you’re supposed to, they capitalized,” Dillard said.
The Bombers made a game early as the two-time defending champs scored single runs in three of the first four innings. But opportunistic San Antonio put the game away with a three-run sixth inning.
Bombers’ reliever Carter Poulson hit back-to-back batters and after Villegas‘ sacrifice bunt the runners scored on Cole Modgling’s triple up the right-center field alley. Cole Posey’s single plated Modgling to end the scoring.
That was more than enough runs for San Antonio pitcher Luke Malone (4-1) who went seven innings, striking out four. The Texas-San Antonio right-hander was touched for eight hits, but he didn’t allow a walk or hit a batter.
The Bombers were led by Daniel Altman, Dylan Rock and Hudson Polk who each had two hits. Texas A&M's Rock and Zane Schmidt had back-to-back singles in the first to give the Bombers a 1-0 lead. Altman, who starred at A&M Consolidated, teamed up with Polk for back-to-back singles in the second that led to a run and Altman added an RBI double in the fourth.
But the Bombers couldn’t overcome San Antonio’s bottom two hitters in the lineup. Modgling, the No. 9 hitter, was batting .255 with only one extra base hit in 51 at-bats, a double before he ripped his triple. Villegas came in hitting a lineup-low .213 with only seven RBIs in 75 at-bats with only two extra base hits, both doubles. They drove in six runs and scored two runs.
The Bombers were missing two key hitters from the regular season in out-fielder Grayson Tatrow and third baseman Troy Viola. Tatrow, who batted .302 with 11 doubles – both team-high marks, was ill. Viola, who took some time off before his final collegiate season after transferring to Purdue, hit .422 (19 of 45) in the last 11 games with seven multi-hit games, driving in 13 runs.
Flying Chanclas 9, Bombers 3
San Antonio 040 113 000 – 9 9 1
BV Bombers 110 100 000 – 3 8 2
Luke Malone, JT Moeller (8) and Augie Ramirez. Triston Dixon, Jack Brinley (1), Carter Poulson (6), Brandon Hendrix (7) and Hunter Polk.
W – Malone, 4-1. L – Dixon 2-3. HR - Marcos Villegas (1st).
Leading hitters – SAN ANTONIO: Cole Modcling 2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs; Augie Ramirez 2-5, 2B; BOMBERS: Daniel Altman 2-4, 2B, RBI; Dylan Rock 2-4; Polk 2-4, 2B