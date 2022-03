MAGNOLIA – Magnolia West’s Jame Ellwanger struck out 12 and allowed only two hits in leading the Mustangs to a 2-0 victory over the A&M Consolidated Tigers in 19-5A baseball action Tuesday night.

Kyle Collins pitched a compete game for Consol (10-4-2, 5-2), allowing seven hits and one earned run. Trace Meadows and Chase Sodolak had Consol’s hits. Meadows also had a nice catch in the outfield.

Magnolia West (10-9, 5-5) will be at Consol on Friday.