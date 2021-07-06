Little League games moved from Bachmann Park to Brenham

The Texas East State Little League Section 1 Tournament for 9-10-11 baseball tentatively has been moved from College Station’s Bachmann Park to Brenham.

The double-elimination tournament had been scheduled to start Monday, but weather didn’t allow games to be played that day or Tuesday. The tournament is tentatively scheduled to start Wednesday in Brenham with District 30 winner Bastrop taking on District 10 winner Lufkin at 6 p.m. followed by host District 13 winner Washington County taking on District 11 winner Western Hills. College Station, the District 33 winner, will play the Bastrop-Lufkin winner at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Bryan Harvey 8-9-10 baseball team that won District 33 opened Section 1 tourney play with a 12-2 victory over Pflugerville on Monday night in Bastrop. Harvey will play the Northwest-Washington County winner at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final at Bastrop Little League.

The College Station Major Baseball team that won District 33 opened Section 1 play with a 9-1 loss to Washington County on Monday night in Austin. College Station played Bastrop on Tuesday night in an elimination game. The College Station Senior Baseball team that won the Texas East Section 1 tournament opened the state tournament Monday with a 12-0 loss to West University.