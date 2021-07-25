Hot-hitting Troy Viola powers streaking BV Bombers to 12-2 victory over Generals

It’s taken most of the season, but the Brazos Valley Bombers are starting to play like two-time defending Texas Collegiate League champions.

A three-run home run by Troy Viola powered the Bombers to a 12-2 victory over the Victoria Generals on Sunday night at Edible Field. Viola’s third-inning blast on a hanging breaking pitch gave the Bombers a 4-0 lead in extending their longest winning streak of the season to five games.

The Bombers (20-17, 9-6 in the second half) had been hovering around .500 and were in danger of not making the playoffs for the first time in their 15-year history. They turned things around with a 10-1 victory at Victoria on July 17 and have outscored the opposition 39-12 during the winning streak. The Bombers lead the Acadiana Cane Cutters (16-15, 6-5) and the Amarillo Sod Squad (16-18-1, 7-6) in the race for the wooden-bat league’s last two playoff spots entering the final week of the regular season.

Viola was one of four Bombers to have multiple hits Sunday night. He was 3 for 4 with his homer over the left-field fence giving him a six-game hitting streak that coincides with the Bombers’ improved play. Viola hit his first homer of the season in Friday night’s 4-1 victory at Baton Rouge.