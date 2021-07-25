Hot-hitting Troy Viola powers streaking BV Bombers to 12-2 victory over Generals

It’s taken most of the season, but the Brazos Valley Bombers are starting to play like two-time defending Texas Collegiate League champions.
A three-run home run by Troy Viola powered the Bombers to a 12-2 victory over the Victoria Generals on Sunday night at Edible Field. Viola’s third-inning blast on a hanging breaking pitch gave the Bombers a 4-0 lead in extending their longest winning streak of the season to five games.
The Bombers (20-17, 9-6 in the second half) had been hovering around .500 and were in danger of not making the playoffs for the first time in their 15-year history. They turned things around with a 10-1 victory at Victoria on July 17 and have outscored the opposition 39-12 during the winning streak. The Bombers lead the Acadiana Cane Cutters (16-15, 6-5) and the Amarillo Sod Squad (16-18-1, 7-6) in the race for the wooden-bat league’s last two playoff spots entering the final week of the regular season.
Viola was one of four Bombers to have multiple hits Sunday night. He was 3 for 4 with his homer over the left-field fence giving him a six-game hitting streak that coincides with the Bombers’ improved play. Viola hit his first homer of the season in Friday night’s 4-1 victory at Baton Rouge.
The Bombers had high expectations for Viola who started 70 games at San Jose State in 2019 and ’20, batting .260 with the third baseman earning All-Mountain West Conference honors in ‘20. Viola transferred to Purdue as a graduate transfer and sat out the 2021 season. That rust showed early as he was batting only .096 after 16 games with five hits in 52 at-bats with 11 strikeouts.
Viola started turning things around with a three-hit game against the San Antonio Chanclas in a 6-5 loss on June 23. He’s hitting .359 in the last 17 games (23 for 64). The red-hot Viola had to take a backseat Sunday night to catcher Hudson Polk who was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Shelby Becker and Dylan Rock each had two hits.
Texas State pitcher Trevis Sundgren (2-0) gave the Bombers five shutout innings. The right-hander struck out eight with no walks, working around six hits.
The Generals (15-19, 4-10) lost their fifth straight and are mired in last place in second-half play. Victoria, which finished second in the first half behind San Antonio, had a chance to make a statement in the third inning. The Generals loaded the bases with a trio of singles, but Sundgren struck out the third and fourth hitters in Victoria’s lineup. The Bombers scored in their next three at-bats for a 6-0 lead.
The first two Bombers in the bottom of the third struck out, but Rock singled and Zane Schmidt walked setting the stage for Viola’s homer that put the Bombers in cruise control.
The Bombers, after playing at the Chanclas (23-7, 7-3) on Tuesday, will return home for four games to close out the regular season. They’ll play Acadiana on Wednesday, Victoria on Friday and Baton Rouge on Saturday and Sunday. The Bombers are gunning for their eighth title in nine years. Victoria won the 2018 title, ending the Bombers’ five-year run.
BV Bombers 12, Generals 2
Victoria Generals 000 001 001 – 2 8 1
BV Bombers 103 110 42x – 12 15 0
Brett Brown, Devon Patel (2), AJ Irvin (3), Austin Testerman (6) and Kyle Hassler. Trevis Sundgren, Jake Stmiska (6), Mason Bryant (7), Brandon Hendrix (8), Logan Teske (9) and Hudson Polk.
W – Sundgren, 2-0. L – Brown, 2-3. HR – Troy Viola, BV (2nd).
Leading hitters: VICTORIA – Bryce Holmes 2-5; Austin Ochoa 2-5; BV Bombers – Hudson Polk 4-4, 2 RBIs; Viola 3-4, 3 RBIs; Shelby Becker 2-5; Dylan Rock 2-4