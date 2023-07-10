The red-hot Victoria Generals stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a 6-3 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Sunday night at Edible Field.

The Generals (21-10) never trailed in the meeting of the league’s best teams. Victoria score two runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth and added single runs in the next two innings.

Victoria outhit the Bombers 12-5 as Damien Whitfield had three hits, while Cristopher Munoz, Derek Cerda and Mason Seay each added two.

Victoria’s Koby Gibb (2-0) allowed only five hits in a season-best 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two. The previous longest outing by the A&M-Corpus Christi right-hander was 4 1/3 innings. Blane Zeplin and KT Gearlds combined for 1 2/3 hitless innings, each striking out one and walking one.

The Bombers (18-12) loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, but could score only one. Maddox Miesse singled and Justin Harris both Ben Columbus walked with no outs. Jacob Gurrrero had a bases-loaded walk, but the next two batters were retired.

The Bombers scored two runs in the eighth on only one hit, a one-out single by Harris after Miesse walked. Cameron Donely also walked to load the bases. Miesse scored on a wild pitch and Donely scored on Simon Larranga’s fielder’s choice.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Bobby Olsen allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Hayden Tronson was touched for six hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

The Generals, who had a walk-off victory over Acadiana on Sunday night, got singles in the third from Seay single, Whitfield and Munoz with the last two knocking in runs. The Generals had three more singles in the fourth from Gerardo Villarreal, Cerda and Seay. Munoz had a single in the fifth and stole second to get into position to score. In the sixth, Riley Bender, Whitfield and Drake Kerr had singles.

The Bombers, who won the first-half title and the top seed for the TCL playoffs by 1.5 games over the Generals, lost their second straight. They dropped a 9-2 decision to the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday night, managing only five hits.

The Bombers will remain home to play Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday.