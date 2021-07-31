Former Texas A&M outfielder Zane Schmidt shines in Bomber win over Rougarou

With just nine strikeouts on the season, former Texas A&M outfielder Zane Schmidt had made contact throughout the summer with the Brazos Valley Bombers. But with a .200 batting average, he had little to show for it.
Saturday, a three-RBI performance helped launch the Bombers to a 7-4 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou at Edible Field, in what felt like a long-overdue performance.
“All summer long I’ve been making contact, but it’s not always been hard contact and tonight was a little different,” Schmidt said. “I had the home run and then also had a couple of other hard-hit balls. It feels great. All summer long has been a grind, but to see it pay off here at the end, it’s awesome.”
Schmidt finished 2 for 4 with the three RBIs and a home run. It marked his first multi-hit night, first three-RBI performance and his second home run of the summer.
Brazos Valley (23-19) needed every bit of the effort to stay in contention for the third seed for the Texas Collegiate League’s playoffs.
It only took nine pitches for the first mound visit of the game. Within those first nine pitches, the last-place Rougarou (10-28) plated three runs, thanks to an RBI double by Hunter LeBlanc and a two-run single from Reagan Paulina. But the Bombers were able to battle back quickly.
Outfielder Grayson Tatrow cut into the lead in the bottom of the first, bouncing a single up the middle that scored Hudson Polk. Two batters later, Schmidt’s home run to right knotted the game.
Scoring stalled for four innings, before a full-count jumpstarted the Bombers’ go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and a 3-2 count, Texas A&M transfer Dylan Rock took off for third before Schmidt roped a single into right center, scoring Rock for a 4-3 lead.
A pair of doubles to lead off the bottom of the seventh by Daniel Altman and Polk gave the Bombers an insurance run. Then with two outs in the frame, Schmidt hit a hard liner which was dropped by Rougarou right fielder Ethan Brister, scoring Drew Collins. It was Brister’s second drop and Baton Rouge’s fourth error.
Baton Rouge reduced the deficit to 6-4 in the top of the eighth on a two-out single to center by Tayten Tredaway, scoring LeBlanc.
Brazos Valley would have the final say of the night on a two-out double by Trevor Davis off the left-field fence, scoring Chris Shull.
Bombers reliever Carson Atwood (8-1) earned the win in three innings of scoreless, one-hit work. Despite hanging through six innings, Rougarou starter Sonny Brandwood (2-7) picked up the loss, allowing four runs — two earned — on six hits. He struck out seven.
Brazos Valley needs to win Sunday in the final regular season game, along with a loss by the Acadiana Cane Cutters to take the third seed in the four-team playoff.
“We don’t know who we’re going to play, but we can control our effort and our attitude and the way we show up to the ballpark,” head coach James Dillard said. “Hopefully, we’ll show up tomorrow, finish the regular season with a win and roll into the postseason with a little momentum.”