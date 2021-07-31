Former Texas A&M outfielder Zane Schmidt shines in Bomber win over Rougarou

With just nine strikeouts on the season, former Texas A&M outfielder Zane Schmidt had made contact throughout the summer with the Brazos Valley Bombers. But with a .200 batting average, he had little to show for it.

Saturday, a three-RBI performance helped launch the Bombers to a 7-4 win over the Baton Rouge Rougarou at Edible Field, in what felt like a long-overdue performance.

“All summer long I’ve been making contact, but it’s not always been hard contact and tonight was a little different,” Schmidt said. “I had the home run and then also had a couple of other hard-hit balls. It feels great. All summer long has been a grind, but to see it pay off here at the end, it’s awesome.”

Schmidt finished 2 for 4 with the three RBIs and a home run. It marked his first multi-hit night, first three-RBI performance and his second home run of the summer.

Brazos Valley (23-19) needed every bit of the effort to stay in contention for the third seed for the Texas Collegiate League’s playoffs.