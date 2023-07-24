Rickey Hill still remembers stepping on Brenham’s Leroy Dreyer Field for the first time.

A movie has now been made on Hill’s incredible life, where he overcame the unthinkable through faith, family, and baseball. “The Hill,” is set to be released in theaters nationwide on Aug. 25, features a fictional Brenham and Leroy Dreyer Field through parts of its storyline.

The movie, filmed in Augusta, Georgia at the end of 2021, stars Colin Ford as Hill, Dennis Quaid as Hill’s father, Joelle Carter as Rickey’s mom, Scott Glenn as baseball scout Red Murff and Randy Houser as Rickey’s boss.

The storyline of the movie starts with his early medical diagnosis of likely never walking again. It builds up to a true-story moment that took place at a Montreal Expos professional baseball tryout camp held on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus in 1975.

“The tryout camps were in Brenham and I wanted to honor Murff with the way our story was, the man that he was, and the way he treated me afterwards was presented in the film,” Hill said. “I never got to talk to him until his later years when he told me I was the best hitter at the camp.”

Hill, who served as an executive producer in the movie, ensured that Brenham would be part of the film.

After overcoming the many obstacles and becoming a star high school baseball player, it became the place where God’s plan for him to be a professional baseball player was truly revealed.

“I knew it was God’s calling for me to play baseball because he gave me the talent to hit,” Hill said. “As far as faith is concerned, I spent my whole life in church in different towns since my dad preached at seven different churches. Then in high school I started breaking home run records and I knew that it was God’s calling for me to minister on the baseball field.”

Following an ankle injury that required surgery and caused coaches and scouts to lose interest, Hill was given one last shot to play baseball when he received an invitation to a camp from college baseball hall of famer Leroy Dreyer. The camp was designed to showcase the state’s best baseball talent to collegiate coaches and professional scouts and executives in attendance. That included Murff, who discovered and signed Nolan Ryan.

“I had never been to Brenham before and it was the first time I had ever seen an AstroTurf baseball infield,” Hill said. “I knew a lot of professional scouts would be there and they had a finale game at night that the whole town comes out and watches.”

Hill was initially cut from the camp, but convinced Murff to let him play in the final segment. He went 11-for-11 batting that earned him a contract. Hill spent five years in the minor leagues, undergoing three spine surgeries to keep playing until he was physically no longer able to. He now looks back on the game in Brenham and refers to it as “the special night.”

“That’s why Brenham means so much to me,” Hill said. “I will never forget the hospitality and the love the people in that town showed me on that special night.”