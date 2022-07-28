Cane Cutters grab 2-0 victory to deny Bombers clinching best record

A pair of late-season additions helped the Acadiana Cane Cutters prevent the Brazos Valley Bombers from clinching the Texas Collegiate League’s best regular-season record.

Julian Garcia pitched seven stellar innings and Michael Latulas hit a home run to give Acadiana a 2-0 victory Thursday night.

The Cane Cutters (23-17), who caught the Bombers (28-16) late to win the first half’s top seed, are out of the running for having the wooden-bat league’s best overall record, but the Victoria Generals (24-16-1) have an outside chance thanks to the Cane Cutters’ victory.

Victoria trounced the last-place Seguin River Monsters 13-5 on Thursday and would have to win its last two regular-season games and have the Bombers lose their two for the teams to tie for the best overall record. If that happens, the Generals would have the edge in percentage points and in that scenario would be the home team if the two met in the one-game league championship.

The Bombers are assured of having the home-field advantage for the best-of-3 first-round playoff series, but Edible Field wasn’t intimidating to Garcia and Latulas on Thursday.

Garcia allowed five hits, striking out three and walking one. He was at his best with runners on, especially in the fifth when the Bombers’ Jackson Cobb singled sharply to right, pushing to third Garrison Weiss who had reached on a error. BV’s Tyner Hughes deflated the rally by grounding into an inning-ending double play.

“The main thing that was working was my sinker that I’ve been working on,” Garcia said. “I was working it down in the zone and got a lot of ground balls. Breaking ball, change-up, pretty much everything was working.”

Garcia, who will be a sophomore at Houston-Victoria this fall, had pitched 3 2/3 innings in two TCL games. The Houston Westside right-hander had spent the last two seasons at North Central Texas College, playing summer ball in the Houston Collegiate League until a couple of weeks ago.

Latulas gave Garcia and Acadiana all the offense it needed with an opposite-field home run just over the fence in left-center field in the third inning. It was only his eighth at-bat of the season and the team’s sixth homer.

Latulas played at Southern University this past season after not playing for two years at Southern Miss. He batted .224 in 107 at-bats with Southern, hitting five home runs.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Jack Hamilton was the hard-luck loser. The right-hander from A&M Consolidated who was a freshman at A&M last year allowed five hits in seven innings. He struck out six with no walks. Hamilton in his sixth start of the summer retired the side in order four times in the first five innings, but was touched for back-to-back singles to start the seventh that led to Acadiana’s second run.

Garcia and two relievers teamed up to retire 12 straight batters to end the game. The only suspense was BV’s Kyle Atkinson getting hit with two outs in the ninth on the head with the first pitch of the at-bat, but a ball had escaped the Cane Cutters’ bullpen so time had been called.

The two teams will conclude the series at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The Bombers will end the regular season Sunday at Seguin. The Bombers will play the third seed in the first round of the playoffs, which will be either Victoria or Baton Rouge with the other being the fourth seed.