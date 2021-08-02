BV Bombers open TCL playoffs at home against Flying Chanclas

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas dominated the Texas Collegiate League’s regular season, but the Brazos Valley Bombers are the wooden-bat league’s winningest franchise.
The BV Bombers, two-time defending champs and winners of seven of the last eight titles, will open the TCL playoffs against the Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field. The best-of-3 semifinal series will switch to St. Mary’s University for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 also would be at St. Mary’s at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, if needed.
The Bombers, celebrating their 15th season, flirted with missing the playoffs for first time before winning eight of their last 10. But the last loss – 5-4 to the Victoria Generals on Friday – proved costly as the Acadiana Cane Cutters (21-17, .553) were able to claim the third seed by percentage points over the Bombers (23-19, .548). The Cane Cutters will play second-seeded Victoria (16-22-1), which has lost seven of eight, while the Bombers will play the top-seeded Flying Chanclas (29-7) who finished nine games ahead of the pack.
“We’re the only team in the entire TCL to beat San Antonio in a series,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “We’re hot right now and San Antonio should be ready.”
The Flying Chanclas were 16-4 in the first half and 13-3 in the second half.
San Antonio was 6-3 against the Bombers, including 3-1 at Edible Field. The Bombers won two of three at San Antonio on June 22-24.
Other than an 8-0 San Antonio victory on June 19, the other games have been competitive with the Flying Chanclas outscoring the Bombers 46-39. The series matches the two best pitching staffs. San Antonio has a 2.79 earned run average, while the Bombers have a 3.12 ERA.
The Bombers will be without Troy Viola. The third baseman, who will play his last season at Purdue, batted .247 for the season, but hit .422 (19 of 45) in the last 11 games with seven multi-hit games, driving in 13 runs.