BV Bombers open TCL playoffs at home against Flying Chanclas

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas dominated the Texas Collegiate League’s regular season, but the Brazos Valley Bombers are the wooden-bat league’s winningest franchise.

The BV Bombers, two-time defending champs and winners of seven of the last eight titles, will open the TCL playoffs against the Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field. The best-of-3 semifinal series will switch to St. Mary’s University for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 also would be at St. Mary’s at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, if needed.

The Bombers, celebrating their 15th season, flirted with missing the playoffs for first time before winning eight of their last 10. But the last loss – 5-4 to the Victoria Generals on Friday – proved costly as the Acadiana Cane Cutters (21-17, .553) were able to claim the third seed by percentage points over the Bombers (23-19, .548). The Cane Cutters will play second-seeded Victoria (16-22-1), which has lost seven of eight, while the Bombers will play the top-seeded Flying Chanclas (29-7) who finished nine games ahead of the pack.

“We’re the only team in the entire TCL to beat San Antonio in a series,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “We’re hot right now and San Antonio should be ready.”

The Flying Chanclas were 16-4 in the first half and 13-3 in the second half.