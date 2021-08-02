 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BV Bombers open TCL playoffs at home against Flying Chanclas
0 comments
top story

BV Bombers open TCL playoffs at home against Flying Chanclas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bombers v Amarillo one

Brazos Valley Bomber Joseph Menefee pitches to the Amarillo Sod Squad at Edible Field in Bryan on July 2.

 Michael Miller

The San Antonio Flying Chanclas dominated the Texas Collegiate League’s regular season, but the Brazos Valley Bombers are the wooden-bat league’s winningest franchise.

The BV Bombers, two-time defending champs and winners of seven of the last eight titles, will open the TCL playoffs against the Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field. The best-of-3 semifinal series will switch to St. Mary’s University for Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Game 3 also would be at St. Mary’s at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, if needed.

The Bombers, celebrating their 15th season, flirted with missing the playoffs for first time before winning eight of their last 10. But the last loss – 5-4 to the Victoria Generals on Friday – proved costly as the Acadiana Cane Cutters (21-17, .553) were able to claim the third seed by percentage points over the Bombers (23-19, .548). The Cane Cutters will play second-seeded Victoria (16-22-1), which has lost seven of eight, while the Bombers will play the top-seeded Flying Chanclas (29-7) who finished nine games ahead of the pack.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re the only team in the entire TCL to beat San Antonio in a series,” Bombers head coach James Dillard said. “We’re hot right now and San Antonio should be ready.”

The Flying Chanclas were 16-4 in the first half and 13-3 in the second half.

San Antonio was 6-3 against the Bombers, including 3-1 at Edible Field. The Bombers won two of three at San Antonio on June 22-24.

Other than an 8-0 San Antonio victory on June 19, the other games have been competitive with the Flying Chanclas outscoring the Bombers 46-39. The series matches the two best pitching staffs. San Antonio has a 2.79 earned run average, while the Bombers have a 3.12 ERA.

The Bombers will be without Troy Viola. The third baseman, who will play his last season at Purdue, batted .247 for the season, but hit .422 (19 of 45) in the last 11 games with seven multi-hit games, driving in 13 runs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Bumgarner wins pitching duel as D-backs edge Rangers 3-2
Professional

Bumgarner wins pitching duel as D-backs edge Rangers 3-2

  • Updated

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched four-hit ball over seven innings to win for the first time in 2 1/2 months and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday night, after both last-place teams scratched their top hitters from the starting lineups.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert