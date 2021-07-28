Brazos Valley Bombers walk past Cane Cutters 8-2

The Brazos Valley Bombers improved their playoff chances and helped strike out cancer by drawing walks in a key 8-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League action Wednesday night at Edible Field.
The Bombers broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning, doing most of the damage by just standing in the batter’s box. The two-time defending TCL champs drew five walks, including four straight to wipe out a 2-1 deficit. Shelby Becker and Zane Schmidt had bases-loaded walks and the Bombers scored their last two runs in the inning on wild pitches.
The victory to open the last week of the regular season allowed the Bombers (21-18, 10-7 second half) to leapfrog the Acadiana Cane Cutters (18-16, 8-6) in the standings. Those teams and the Amarillo Sod Squad (16-19-1, 7-7) are vying for the league’s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the playoff. The San Antonio Flying Chanclas (24-7, 8-3) and Victoria Generals (15-19-1, 4-10) claimed the top two playoff seed in the first half.
The Bombers were in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in their 15-year history until winning six of their last seven.
“We’re relaxed a little more offensively and we’re throwing more strikes,” said Bombers coach James Dillard, adding that they’ve also had success being aggressive on the bases. “We’re in a good spot right now with three games left and they’re all at home, that’s huge for us.”
The Bombers returned home Wednesday coming off a tough 10-9 walk-off loss at San Antonio in which they erased a six-run deficit. The Cane Cutters, coming off a 13-2 victory over Victoria, broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth by taking advantage of Nathan Carriere reaching on an error. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Michael Latulas’ single.
The Bombers blew the game open in the fifth by sending two batters to the plate.
“We were able to take advantage [of the walks] tonight,” Dillard said. “We didn’t need a ton of hits, we had seven, but we didn’t many of them in the fifth inning.”
Daniel Altman, who played at A&M Consolidated, opened the fifth with a double. Acadiana starting pitcher Will Tynes was lifted after walking Kalae Harrison. Reliever Patrick Lee walked the only three batters he faced. He threw balls with the regularity the Bombers received bids to raise $200 and $180 earlier in the game for the two special “Strike Out Cancer Night” jerseys worn by the players to benefit the Pink Alliance Organization.
Lee was replaced by Andrew Cossio who managed to get a double play and fly out, but he gave up an RBI single to Dylan Rock, walked Zane Schmidt with the bases loaded and uncorked a pair of wild pitches that scored runs.
The Bombers drew 11 walks with all but two starters getting one.
The Bombers will host Victoria on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before ending the regular season with two games against Baton Rouge.
BV Bombers 8, Acadiana 2
Acadiana 000 110 000 – 2 3 0
BV Bombers 000 161 00x – 8 7 1
Will Tynes, Patrick Lee (5), Andrew Cossio (5), Cole Payne (6) and Austin Trahan. Simon Milller, Tyler Miller (5), Dylan Johnson (7), Reece Gould (9) and Hudson Polk.
W – T. Miller, 2-1. L – Tynes, 2-5.
Leading hitters – BV BOMBERS: Daniel Altman 2-4, 2B; Dylan Rock 2-5, RBI;