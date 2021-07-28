Brazos Valley Bombers walk past Cane Cutters 8-2

The Brazos Valley Bombers improved their playoff chances and helped strike out cancer by drawing walks in a key 8-2 victory over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in Texas Collegiate League action Wednesday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning, doing most of the damage by just standing in the batter’s box. The two-time defending TCL champs drew five walks, including four straight to wipe out a 2-1 deficit. Shelby Becker and Zane Schmidt had bases-loaded walks and the Bombers scored their last two runs in the inning on wild pitches.

The victory to open the last week of the regular season allowed the Bombers (21-18, 10-7 second half) to leapfrog the Acadiana Cane Cutters (18-16, 8-6) in the standings. Those teams and the Amarillo Sod Squad (16-19-1, 7-7) are vying for the league’s No. 3 and No. 4 seeds for the playoff. The San Antonio Flying Chanclas (24-7, 8-3) and Victoria Generals (15-19-1, 4-10) claimed the top two playoff seed in the first half.

The Bombers were in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in their 15-year history until winning six of their last seven.