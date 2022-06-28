 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Bombers drop 7-2 contest to Baton Rouge

  •

The Baton Rouge Rougarou enacted revenge Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers at Goldsby Field, marking the first win over the Bombers this season for the last-place Rougarou.

Baton Rouge (7-15) second baseman JT Taylor went 3 for 5 on the night, driving in two RBIs. He batted behind Brennan Lambert, who also drove in two, on a 1-for-4 performance.

The Rougarou jumped on the Bombers (16-6) early with two runs in the first off College Station native and Bomber starter Austin Teel. Another run followed in the fifth, as well as a four-spot in the bottom of the eighth. Bomber reliever Colton Taylor (1-1) was saddled with the loss, giving up one run in three innings of work.

The Bombers mustered two runs in the second on a two-RBI single by Brayden Evans, part of his 2-for-4 night. Riley Bender went 3 for 5 for the Bombers, though he scored no runs and collected no RBIs.

Brazos Valley falls into a tie for first with the Acadiana Cane Cutters, while Baton Rouge moved into a tie for last with the Seguin River Monsters. The Bombers and Rougarou return to Goldsby Field Wednesday at 7:05, before the Bombers return to Edible Field for a two-game home stand against Seguin.

