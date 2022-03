The Brazos Valley Bombers will open the 2022 Texas Collegiate League season June 1 at the Victoria Generals. The Bombers’ home opener at Edible Field will be the next day against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

The other teams in the wooden-bat league are the Baton Rouge Rougarou and the Seguin River Monsters, a new franchise. Teams no longer in the TCL are the Amarillo Sod Squad and the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, who were last year’s champions.