Bombers roll over Baton Rouge, but settles for TCL's fourth seed for playoffs

Baton Rouge was in a giving mood for the Brazos Valley Bombers on Sunday night, but not the Acadiana Cane Cutters as the Texas Collegiate League regular season ended.
The Bombers scored in all but one inning to roll to a 17-4 victory over the Rougarou at Edible Field. The Bombers took advantage of seven Baton Rouge errors and had five extra base hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer by Zane Schmidt in the fourth inning.
The victory put the Bombers (23-19, .548 winning percentage) in position to be the third seed for the upcoming playoffs if the Amarillo Sod Squad beat the Cane Cutters for a second straight night. The Sod Squad took a 2-0 lead, but the Cane Cutters came back for an 11-7 victory.
Acadiana (21-17, .553) earned the third seed by percentage points and will play the second-seeded Victoria Generals (16-22-1) in the best-of-3 divisional series. The fourth-seeded Bombers, the two-time defending TCL champs, will face the top-seeded San Antonio Flying Chanclas (28-7) with the opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field before the series switches to San Antonio.
The Bombers warmed up for the playoffs by running roughshod over the last-place Rougarou (10-28), which had only 12 players. The Bombers had six players with multiple hits with every starter reaching base. The game was called after the Rougarou batted in the eighth with nothing at stake with the Cane Cutters’ game already over.
The Bombers’ Trevor Davis didn’t get a hit until the fourth, but ended 3 for 4 with four runs batted in. Texas A&M’s Schmidt, who also had a three-run homer in Saturday’s 7-4 victory, was 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
The game had the feel of a recreational softball for four innings as the leadoff batters for both teams reached seven times, scoring five times.
The Bombers stole six bases, had four walks and had a batter hit. Baton Rouge also made three errors, the last with two outs in the fourth, making the Bombers’ runs unearned.
Baton Rouge scored three runs in the third, taking a 3-2 lead on Reagan Paulina’s two-run homer. The Rougarou scored its first run on a throwing error by Bombers’ catcher Ryan Snell.
The Bombers tied it at 3 in the bottom of the third on Troy Viola’s groundout, scoring Shelby Becker who singled and moved to third on Schmidt’s double.
The Bombers used seven pitchers in preparation for the playoffs.
BV Bombers 17, Baton Rouge 4
Baton Rouge 003 100 00 – 4 11 7
BV Bombers 201 413 6x – 17 15 2
Brandon Andrews, Ethan Brister (4), Brannan Hogan (5), Peyton Sybrandt (6), Zavier Moore (7) and Brandon Heidal. Simon Miller, Reece Gould (2), Chris Shull (3), Andrew Hill (4), Logan Teske (6), Mason Bryant (7), Jake Stmiska (8) and Ryan Snell.