Bombers roll over Baton Rouge, but settles for TCL's fourth seed for playoffs

Baton Rouge was in a giving mood for the Brazos Valley Bombers on Sunday night, but not the Acadiana Cane Cutters as the Texas Collegiate League regular season ended.

The Bombers scored in all but one inning to roll to a 17-4 victory over the Rougarou at Edible Field. The Bombers took advantage of seven Baton Rouge errors and had five extra base hits, including a go-ahead three-run homer by Zane Schmidt in the fourth inning.

The victory put the Bombers (23-19, .548 winning percentage) in position to be the third seed for the upcoming playoffs if the Amarillo Sod Squad beat the Cane Cutters for a second straight night. The Sod Squad took a 2-0 lead, but the Cane Cutters came back for an 11-7 victory.

Acadiana (21-17, .553) earned the third seed by percentage points and will play the second-seeded Victoria Generals (16-22-1) in the best-of-3 divisional series. The fourth-seeded Bombers, the two-time defending TCL champs, will face the top-seeded San Antonio Flying Chanclas (28-7) with the opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field before the series switches to San Antonio.