Bombers earn All-TCL honors
Bombers earn All-TCL honors

The Brazos Valley Bombers’ Carson Atwood was named the Texas Collegiate League’s co-pitcher of the year. Atwood had a 1.59 earned run average in 39 2/3 innings with a 6-2 record. The Bombers’ Ryan Snell was the league’s catcher of the year after hitting .283 with 15 runs batted in and 11 walks. Relief pitcher Isaac Crabb was among the five pitchers to make the All-TCL team and Grayson Tatrow was an outfielder. He batted .302 with 19 RBIs and 24 walks.

Crabb had a 1.87 ERA in 24 innings.

