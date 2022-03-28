 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn baseball team sweeps Galveston College

  • 0

The Blinn baseball team swept a Region XIV doubleheader from Galveston College on Sunday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham, winning 9-5 in seven innings and 8-3.

Blinn is 11-21 overall and 7-11 in South Zone play.

Gage Boehm and Colten Drake were the winning pitchers as Blinn had 24 hits for the day, including three home runs, three doubles, and a triple.

Dave Wilson, Cole Smajstrla, and Bo Rodgers each had two hits in the opener. Wilson also went 3-5 for the second game with a two-run homer. Garrison Weiss added two hits.

On the mound, Drake allowed three runs (all earned) on nine hits in 7 1/3 innings. He fanned

