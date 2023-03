South Zone-leading Blinn (23-7, 11-3) had 11 hits in the opener, three by Tanner Reaves. The Bucs had 14 hits in the second game, three by Tony Vernars. Victor Loa (3-0) was the winning pitcher in the opener and Bryson Dudley (5-0) won the nightcap. Coastal Bend (12-17, 2-12) is last in the South Zone.