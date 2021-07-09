9 local high school baseball players earn all-state academic honors

Eagle staff report
The A&M Consolidated baseball team had seven players earn all-state academic honors by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Pitchers Jack Hamilton, Cody Kingman and Cooper McKenzie were joined in the Class 5A team by utility man Brandon Bishop, outfielder Davis Harrell and infielders Ty Hodge and Caden Yorek.
Earning 5A all-state honors for College Station were outfielder Braden Fowler and pitcher Garrett Williams, while Madisonville’s Trey George and pitcher Brad Rudis were on the 4A team.
Players had to be seniors with a grade-point average of 93 or higher to be eligible.
