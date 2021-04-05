B.L.U.Eprint student-athlete organization receives award from Texas A&M

Texas A&M athletics student-athlete organization Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence (The B.L.U.E.print) has been awarded the Diversity Service Team Award by the university.
The B.L.U.E.print will be recognized at the 2021 Accountability, Climate and Equity (ACE) Awards ceremony, for their demonstrated commitment to the University’s core value of Respect, promoting the respectful treatment of others, affirming and encouraging individuals to take pride in their social and cultural identities, and including all in their definition of the “Aggie Family”.
The student-athletes who were the founding members include president Karlina Sample (soccer), vice president Ciera Johnson (women’s basketball), community relations coordinator Keldrick Carper (football), co-community relations coordinator Brian Williams (football), treasurer Chase Lane (football) and social media coordinator Jean Jenkins (track & field).
The ACE Awards ceremony will be streamed at 11 a.m. April 14 on the school’s multicultural services YouTube page.