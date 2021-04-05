B.L.U.Eprint student-athlete organization receives award from Texas A&M

Watch now as The Eagle sports crew looks back at the 10-year anniversary of the Texas A&M women's basketball national championship and the memories of that season.

The B.L.U.E.print will be recognized at the 2021 Accountability, Climate and Equity (ACE) Awards ceremony, for their demonstrated commitment to the University’s core value of Respect, promoting the respectful treatment of others, affirming and encouraging individuals to take pride in their social and cultural identities, and including all in their definition of the “Aggie Family”.