Austin Westlake boys golf team wins Aggie Cup

The Austin Westlake boys golf team fired a second-round 285 on Tuesday at Miramont Country Club to win the 15th annual Aggie Cup Invitational by 16 shots with a two-day total of 582.

Highland Park shot 290 to take second at 598 followed by Leander Vandegrift (285–603). College Station placed eighth at 302–628 with A&M Consolidated in 11th at 332–708.

Westlake’s Jacob Sosa shot a second straight 69 to win the individual title by five shots at 138. Houston Memorial’s Jeffrey Zatorski shot 69–143 for second with Vandegrift’s Prayaag Oruganti in third at 72–144.

College Station’s Austin Hassell shot 69–151 to tie for 14th followed by Cougar teammates Anthony Rubino (t-20th, 76-154), Emmett Ely (t-37th, 77–160), McKane Kiser (t-40th, 80–163) and Brown Bedard (t-57th, 82–175). College Station’s Gabe Montelongo tied for 52nd at 87–171 playing as an individual.

Consol’s Ian Clough tied for 52nd at 82–171 followed by Matthew Almand (t-54th, 83–174), Jacob Patterson (t-54th, 81–174), Sandro Iero (64th, 86–191) and Gage Watson (67th, 100–203). Consol’s Kyle Schnabel tied for 68th at 99–204 playing individually.

Rudder’s Jaxson Shaddox finished 61st at 85–180 playing individually.