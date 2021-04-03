 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn women's basketball team hires former Texas A&M assistant Johnnie Harris
0 comments

Auburn women's basketball team hires former Texas A&M assistant Johnnie Harris

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Longtime assistant women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris, who spent five seasons at Texas A&M, has been hired by Auburn as head coach to replace Terri Williams-Flournoy who was fired after nine seasons.

Harris was at A&M from 2007-12 after being at Arkansas from 2004-07. When Mississippi State in 2012 hired A&M associate head coach Vic Schaefer as its head coach he hired Harris as his associate head coach. When Texas hired Schaefer as its head coach last year, he brought Harris with him to Austin.

“Incredibly happy for [Harris] and this well-deserved opportunity,” A&M coach Gary Blair said on twitter. “Auburn WBB is gaining an outstanding leader. I continue to be proud of our coaching tree and the impact it has in the basketball world.”

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert