Auburn women's basketball team hires former Texas A&M assistant Johnnie Harris

Longtime assistant women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris, who spent five seasons at Texas A&M, has been hired by Auburn as head coach to replace Terri Williams-Flournoy who was fired after nine seasons.

Harris was at A&M from 2007-12 after being at Arkansas from 2004-07. When Mississippi State in 2012 hired A&M associate head coach Vic Schaefer as its head coach he hired Harris as his associate head coach. When Texas hired Schaefer as its head coach last year, he brought Harris with him to Austin.

“Incredibly happy for [Harris] and this well-deserved opportunity,” A&M coach Gary Blair said on twitter. “Auburn WBB is gaining an outstanding leader. I continue to be proud of our coaching tree and the impact it has in the basketball world.”