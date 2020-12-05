Auburn QB Bo Nix aims to keep 2020 from being total loss at falling to No. 5 Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix doesn’t want to lose his whole year. The sophomore only has so much time left.
And now he and his teammates only have one game remaining to make a little something more out of 2020.
“It’s definitely a learning year,” Auburn’s quarterback said after the Tigers’ 31-20 loss to fifth-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday. “All you can do is just move forward, make sure you finish the season how you’d like and not just let the whole season go to waste.”
Auburn’s picking up the pieces again after letting A&M escape Auburn’s home field with a comeback win. A victory over the top-five Aggies on Saturday would’ve been something to build on for the future. Instead, it was another missed opportunity, and the future for Auburn seems that much less certain in the aftermath.
For Nix, though, he knows all the Tigers can do now is re-focus and try to make each next step a sure-footed one.
“We’re going to do everything we can to win on Saturday, and that’s all you can do from now until next week,” Nix said. “And just six more days and then see how the rest of the season ends up with the postseason and all that stuff. But whatever it takes for the next six days, just come out with the win.”
Nix gave a long, thoughtful answer when asked how 2020 has gone during Saturday’s post-game Zoom call with the media.
“I think it was frustrating for most teams to be honest with you,” he said. “Probably our three losses against Georgia, Alabama and A&M — they all had really good teams with playoff hopes when we played them. I mean, you can put a lot of things on a lot of people and say a lot of things about this and that, but at the end of the day, they were just better than we were when we played them. That can go into the offseason, that can go into not having a spring, not having a summer, not developing guys this offseason and sending them home — so this kind of season goes to who has the most experience.
“We felt all year that at the beginning, we were going to be the least experienced team, and I think some games it kind of showed.”
Now Auburn wants to convert its latest experience into a good finish to a weird year.
“Finish,” defensive back Jordyn Peters said when asked about the rest of 2020. “I don’t care what the record says, what the critics say. It’s us on this team. It’s us coming to practice every day, to meetings, to the stadium to play on Saturdays. I want to play with my brothers. I want to win with my brothers ... so finish.
“We want to go out with a W. We didn’t get one today, so I definitely want one next week.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!