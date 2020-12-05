Auburn QB Bo Nix aims to keep 2020 from being total loss at falling to No. 5 Texas A&M

“I think it was frustrating for most teams to be honest with you,” he said. “Probably our three losses against Georgia, Alabama and A&M — they all had really good teams with playoff hopes when we played them. I mean, you can put a lot of things on a lot of people and say a lot of things about this and that, but at the end of the day, they were just better than we were when we played them. That can go into the offseason, that can go into not having a spring, not having a summer, not developing guys this offseason and sending them home — so this kind of season goes to who has the most experience.