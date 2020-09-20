Auburn preview: QB Nix’s growth key for Tigers under new coordinator Morris

Bo Nix’s outstanding freshman season ended with a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn believes the best is yet to come for his young quarterback.
“He’s going to win a championship for us before he gets out of here,” Malzahn said after the game. “He went up against the toughest schedule in football as a true freshman. He learned. He’s going to be a great quarterback for us. More than that, I think he’s going to be a great leader for us. Those are my expectations.”
Nix threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. He beat a trio of ranked teams including fifth-ranked Alabama 48-45. He also beat 11th-ranked Oregon in the opener, throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds left for a 27-21 victory. And in his first Southeastern Conference road game, Nix had an error-free effort in a 28-20 victory at 17th-ranked Texas A&M.
But Nix had his struggles. He completed only 11 of 27 passes with three interceptions in a 24-13 loss at Florida. Auburn played eventual national champ LSU the best, but Nix was only 15 of 35 for 157 yards with an interception in the 30-23 loss. Overall, Nix completed only 57.6% of his passes to rank 11th among the 14 SEC quarterbacks with at least 150 attempts. He had a passing efficiency of 125.0 to rank 84th nationally.
Malzahn hired Chad Morris as offensive coordinator to help Nix. Fired after two seasons as Arkansas’ head coach, Morris was offensive coordinator at Clemson when the program took off, and he worked for three seasons with All-America quarterback Tajh Boyd as the Tigers went 32-8 over that period.
“I just hired in my opinion the best offensive coordinator in college football,” Malzahn said. “I love calling plays. I’ve said that numerous times, but when you’ve got a chance to hire Chad Morris ... he’s not just good. He’s special good in my opinion.”
Morris will be the fourth offensive coordinator for Malzahn, who is in his ninth season at Auburn.
Auburn lost defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson to the NFL and all of its starters in the secondary, but it returns all three starting linebackers led by All-SEC performer K.J. Britt. Expectations are also big for 6-foot-5, 247-pound defensive tackle Big Kat Bryant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!