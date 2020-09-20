Auburn preview: QB Nix’s growth key for Tigers under new coordinator Morris

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bo Nix’s outstanding freshman season ended with a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl, but Auburn coach Gus Malzahn believes the best is yet to come for his young quarterback.

“He’s going to win a championship for us before he gets out of here,” Malzahn said after the game. “He went up against the toughest schedule in football as a true freshman. He learned. He’s going to be a great quarterback for us. More than that, I think he’s going to be a great leader for us. Those are my expectations.”

Nix threw for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns. He beat a trio of ranked teams including fifth-ranked Alabama 48-45. He also beat 11th-ranked Oregon in the opener, throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds left for a 27-21 victory. And in his first Southeastern Conference road game, Nix had an error-free effort in a 28-20 victory at 17th-ranked Texas A&M.

But Nix had his struggles. He completed only 11 of 27 passes with three interceptions in a 24-13 loss at Florida. Auburn played eventual national champ LSU the best, but Nix was only 15 of 35 for 157 yards with an interception in the 30-23 loss. Overall, Nix completed only 57.6% of his passes to rank 11th among the 14 SEC quarterbacks with at least 150 attempts. He had a passing efficiency of 125.0 to rank 84th nationally.