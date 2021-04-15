Auburn hires A&M's Starkey and former Aggie player Buchanan

Newly hired Auburn women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris has hired longtime A&M assistant Bob Starkey and former Aggie player Damitria Buchanan.

Starkey, who has spent more than three decades in the Southeastern Conference, just finished his ninth season on Gary Blair’s staff.

“I’m extremely excited to be here at Auburn,” Starkey said in a school release Thursday as Auburn announced both hires. “First and foremost, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with Johnnie Harris. She’s somebody I’ve had a tremendous amount of respect for over the years. To be able to teach with and learn from her is an exciting next step in my career. I’m also old enough to remember the glory days when Joe Ciampi and Auburn went to Final Fours, and I competed against Nell Fortner when they won their last SEC championship, so I'm aware of the greatness that can be obtained here. I’m looking forward to getting Auburn back to those heights.”

Buchanan, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant at Kansas, played at A&M from 2006-10. Harris was on Blair’s staff at A&M from 2007-12.