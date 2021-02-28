Auburn beats Texas A&M baseball team 6-1 in Round Rock Classic finale

Auburn had dropped its first two games of the tournament — 4-3 to Oklahoma in 10 innings and 12-6 to Baylor.

“I thought, for the circumstances, we responded well,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We have much work to do. This was a figure it out weekend. We’ll have to go make some of those adjustments and apply them moving forward, but I think it’s going to help us grow as a ball club by coming out to Round Rock this weekend.”

Auburn was led by Tyler Miller who went 4 for 4 with a double, making him 7 for 7 for the tournament. Miller had a two-out double in the fourth and scored on Kason Howell’s single. Jonathan Childress bounced back to pitch around walks in the fifth and sixth to keep it a one-run game.

“I wouldn’t say it was my first time in a pitcher’s duel,” Jonathan Childress said. “I am definitely comfortable in that situation. I wish the outcome was a little bit different, but you know how it goes.”

Auburn made it 3-0 in the seventh on Steven Williams’ bases-loaded single. Williams had two hits as did A&M’s Frizzell.

Oklahoma (4-3) defeated Baylor (2-4) 9-3 in Sunday’s other game as the Sooners went 2-1 at the tournament with Baylor going 1-2.