Auburn beats Texas A&M baseball team 6-1 in Round Rock Classic finale
A&M Baseball vs. Xavier
Cassie Stricker/The Eagle

ROUND ROCK — Auburn sophomore right-hander Trace Bright and three relievers stifled Texas A&M’s bats as the Tigers grabbed a 6-1 nonconference victory in the Round Rock Classic on Sunday.

The Aggies (4-4) had pounded out 21 hits in rolling past Big 12 teams Baylor 12-4 and Oklahoma 8-1 in their first two games at Dell Diamond, but A&M could manage only four hits against Auburn (6-2). Bright (2-0) went six innings, allowing three hits. Sophomore right-hander Burkhalter, junior left-hander Carson Skipper and freshman left-hander Cam Hill each pitched an inning. The group wasn’t overpowering, having only four strikeouts, which is the same number they walked.

A&M averted a shutout in the ninth on junior Logan Sartori’s sacrifice fly that scored junior Will Frizzell who had a double and moved up on a wild pitch.

The Aggies got a quality start from redshirt freshman left-hander Jonathan Childress (0-1) who allowed only one run in six innings, striking out four with three walks.

“It was a pitchers’ duel for six innings,” said A&M coach Rob Childress (no relation). “Both pitchers went nose-to-nose, we made two mistakes and had a few strikeouts, and they grabbed the lead. The difference today was that their bullpen was a lot better than ours.”

Auburn was able to score runs in each of the last three innings, getting eight of their 12 hits off freshman right-hander Nathan Dettmer, freshman left-hander Will Johnston and freshman right-hander Trevor Werner. Freshman right-hander Gabe Craig was the only reliever unscathed in two-thirds of an inning with a walk and strikeout.

Auburn had dropped its first two games of the tournament — 4-3 to Oklahoma in 10 innings and 12-6 to Baylor.

“I thought, for the circumstances, we responded well,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “We have much work to do. This was a figure it out weekend. We’ll have to go make some of those adjustments and apply them moving forward, but I think it’s going to help us grow as a ball club by coming out to Round Rock this weekend.”

Auburn was led by Tyler Miller who went 4 for 4 with a double, making him 7 for 7 for the tournament. Miller had a two-out double in the fourth and scored on Kason Howell’s single. Jonathan Childress bounced back to pitch around walks in the fifth and sixth to keep it a one-run game.

“I wouldn’t say it was my first time in a pitcher’s duel,” Jonathan Childress said. “I am definitely comfortable in that situation. I wish the outcome was a little bit different, but you know how it goes.”

Auburn made it 3-0 in the seventh on Steven Williams’ bases-loaded single. Williams had two hits as did A&M’s Frizzell.

Oklahoma (4-3) defeated Baylor (2-4) 9-3 in Sunday’s other game as the Sooners went 2-1 at the tournament with Baylor going 1-2.

“I thought it was a really good weekend for us,” coach Childress said.

A&M will play Houston Baptist at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.

TEXAS A&M BASEBALL

• What: Round Rock Classic

• Where: Dell Diamond, Round Rock

• Friday: Texas A&M 12, Baylor 4

• Saturday: A&M 8, Oklahoma 1

• Sunday: Auburn 6, A&M 1

• Records: A&M (4-4); Baylor (2-3); OU (3-3); Auburn (6-2)

• Next: Houston Baptist at A&M, 6:32 p.m. Tuesday

