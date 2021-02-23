Athing Mu making an impact on Texas A&M track & field team during freshman season

At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in 2017, Mu posted a time of 2:07.70 in the 800 meter, fully alerting Jennings to her potential. Through the next three seasons of competition, Mu only improved on the time, posting a personal record of 2:01.17 at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships. Her time in the 600 meter at the 2019 USATF Indoor Championships, 1:23.57, was the second-fastest indoor time in world history.

“I think she could be the best in the world,” said Jennings, who has coached multiple Olympians. “I’ve been thinking that ever since she was about 10th grade.”

During her senior year, she was named the 2020 National High School Indoor Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News, one of many indicators that the doors were wide open for a collegiate track career with several blue-chip programs.

With the effort she put in the classroom and her work in National Honor Society, the reality was she could have her pick of any school in the country.

“A student like that, it really makes you want to work harder, because you want to make sure you give them as many tools as they possibly can to be successful, because, for her, she’s very balanced,” Mulcahey said. “At least she was when she was in Trenton. She realized what she needed to do academically, as well as on the field.”