Athing Mu making an impact on Texas A&M track & field team during freshman season

Among many of the teachers at Trenton Central High School in New Jersey, their bubbly, outgoing student Athing Mu was known for one thing in particular — slowly making her way to class during passing periods.
Friends and acquaintances who crossed Mu’s path to the classroom were greeted with a kind word or smile, as she frequently was the last to enter class.
Conversely, for those outside her orbit, Mu is simply one of the fastest women in the world — even at 18.
The Texas A&M freshman middle distance runner has already set two all-time collegiate records and three school records in just five weeks of competition. She is ranked No. 1 in the NCAA in the 400 meter (50.52), the 800 meter (2:01.07) and was part of the Aggie 4x400 relay team that broke the all-time collegiate record two weeks ago with a time of 3:26.27.
And yet, as the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit from the 2020 class, none of this comes as a surprise to anyone in her life.
“At this point, she may be one of the single greatest female track and field athletes to ever attend this institution,” head coach Pat Henry said.
Trenton Central teacher and National Honor Society advisor Kathy Mulcahey once jokingly asked Mu how many more of her siblings would come through her classroom. After all, she had already taught five of Mu’s older brothers and sisters. As the second youngest in a family of seven children, Mu countered back with, “Only one more.”
“They’re an amazing family,” Mulcahey said. “They share an identical smile. They have great height and amazing smiles.”
Through this line of siblings, one of which went on to run collegiately, the love of track was eventually passed down to Mu. Her older siblings joined the Trenton Track Club, headed by coach Alfonso Jennings, after the family arrived in America from South Sudan in 2001, escaping the Second Sudanese Civil War. Mu was born in New Jersey in 2002.
“I got placed into it, because everyone else had done it, so it was kind not like, ‘OK, yeah, it’s my turn now,’” Mu said.
It didn’t take long for Mu to turn heads, catching the attention of Jennings when Mu was nine. Jennings typically only worked with high school athletes. Approximately 15 first-place finishes later, Jennings realized he had a once-in-a-lifetime athlete on his hands.
Following in the direction of Jennings, who liked to expose his athletes to many events to find their niche, Mu competed in the 200-meter (23.63 person recors), 400 meter (51.98 PR), 600 meter (1:23.57 PR), 800 meter (2:01.17 PR), 1,500 meter (4:34.51 PR) and 1 mile (5:00.46 PR) at the club level.
“Number one, she’s smart,” Jennings said. “She internalizes a lot of things when you talk to her. I’ve been coaching her since she was nine and I have never hollered at her. She is just very in tune. She is very quick to pick up things you explain to her. I spend my time talking to her and explaining things, when some kids you have to get on them and all that. I don’t have to do that.
At the New Balance Nationals Outdoor in 2017, Mu posted a time of 2:07.70 in the 800 meter, fully alerting Jennings to her potential. Through the next three seasons of competition, Mu only improved on the time, posting a personal record of 2:01.17 at the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships. Her time in the 600 meter at the 2019 USATF Indoor Championships, 1:23.57, was the second-fastest indoor time in world history.
“I think she could be the best in the world,” said Jennings, who has coached multiple Olympians. “I’ve been thinking that ever since she was about 10th grade.”
During her senior year, she was named the 2020 National High School Indoor Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News, one of many indicators that the doors were wide open for a collegiate track career with several blue-chip programs.
With the effort she put in the classroom and her work in National Honor Society, the reality was she could have her pick of any school in the country.
“A student like that, it really makes you want to work harder, because you want to make sure you give them as many tools as they possibly can to be successful, because, for her, she’s very balanced,” Mulcahey said. “At least she was when she was in Trenton. She realized what she needed to do academically, as well as on the field.”
Around the same time that Jennings realized Mu’s potential, Henry and his coaching staff heard of the club-level phenom. Even with A&M’s championship pedigree, Henry said he knew there could be challenges luring a top-level athlete from New Jersey to Texas.
Mu focused in on the teams that had the best middle-distance focuses, which Jennings said included A&M, Penn State, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, Michigan State and Stanford. The list was narrowed to the four schools she visited: A&M, Penn State, Oregon and Arkansas.
When she arrived in College Station for the first time, it was the friendly greeting from the person at the front desk of her hotel that initially put her in a good mood. Meeting the rest of the team and visiting the facilities put the college and town above the rest.
“I feel like, with the things that I’ve been blessed with, whether it was academics or athletics, I probably could have ended up anywhere I wanted to go,” Mu said.
After her visit to A&M she said “it all kind of just fell in line. I was like like, ‘Wow, this really feels like home and I haven’t gotten that feeling on any list that I’ve been on.’”
Henry focused in on a relationship with Mu’s parents, especially her mother, Aluel Lual.
“When I went into the house and talked to the mom and we had some pretty frank discussions, we developed a little bit of trust in each other, which is very difficult,” Henry said. “I think the mom knew, at heart, if you come to A&M, it’s about getting your education. We want somebody to come here and we want them to get their degree. And, hopefully, she’ll run fast too.”
Mu has lived up to that end of the bargain. In her first collegiate meet, she set the American under-20 record in the 800 meter with a time of 2:01.07, the fifth-fastest all-time collegiate indoor 800. In her second meet, she broke a 40-year-old collegiate record in the 600 meter with a time of 1:25:80. Her split of 50.03 in the 4x400 ranks at the top of the nation.
“I don’t think I really have wrapped my mind around it yet,” Mu said of the records. “I’m pretty sure I’m not going to realize what i’m doing until I’m 50. I kind just just like go day-by-day. Whatever I do, I do and whatever I don’t, I don’t. I just keep moving forward.”
Mu will participate in her first Southeastern Conference Championship on Thursday, but, to those who know her best, that mid-century reflection will include years spent representing the United States in the Olympics. The dream could become a reality for the 2020 Tokyo games, played in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are definitely in my mind, but I don’t like to pay too much focus on it. I like to just take it day-by-day and just tackle the next thing, one thing after another. I have SEC’s coming up this weekend and then there is nationals.”
Mulcahey said she would frequently watch replays of Mu’s running with her. The ease at which Mu hovered around the track drew the teacher to an amateur conclusion, that was backed up by anyone who has seen Mu’s track career through the years.
“There was always a part of me that thinks that she can go faster,” Mulcahey said. “I think she can go faster. I think, for whatever reason, she’s not going as fast as she can. Look out, because once whatever clicks and she’s able to go full throttle, I don’t know if anybody’s going to be able to catch her.”