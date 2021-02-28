Athing Mu breaks world record as Texas A&M track & field men’s, women’s teams grab titles at SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Athing Mu set a World U20 record as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams took home 800- meter titles on the final day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Mu claimed the 800 title for the women’s team in 1:58.40, which is the first finish under 1:59.00 in an indoor or outdoor collegiate season. The Aggie freshman broke Raevyn Rogers’ 2017 record of 1:59.10, as well as breaking the all-time collegiate record by former Aggie national champion Jazmine Fray (2:00.69). Mu also set a facility record and SEC Championship meet record.

“Like I’ve said before, she might be the greatest freshman athlete in any sport ever at Texas A&M and maybe the greatest collegiate freshman athlete in the sport of track & field,” head coach Pat Henry said. “I’ve never seen a freshman accomplish the things that she has achieved and we’re not even done with the season.”

A&M freshman Brandon Miller earned the men’s 800 title with a time of 1:49.69 for his first career All-SEC honor. The Aggies had 22 athletes score points to total 82.5 over the three day meet. The men’s team finished ninth, while the women placed eighth.