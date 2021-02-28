Athing Mu breaks world record as Texas A&M track & field men’s, women’s teams grab titles at SEC Indoor Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Athing Mu set a World U20 record as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams took home 800- meter titles on the final day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships on Saturday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
Mu claimed the 800 title for the women’s team in 1:58.40, which is the first finish under 1:59.00 in an indoor or outdoor collegiate season. The Aggie freshman broke Raevyn Rogers’ 2017 record of 1:59.10, as well as breaking the all-time collegiate record by former Aggie national champion Jazmine Fray (2:00.69). Mu also set a facility record and SEC Championship meet record.
“Like I’ve said before, she might be the greatest freshman athlete in any sport ever at Texas A&M and maybe the greatest collegiate freshman athlete in the sport of track & field,” head coach Pat Henry said. “I’ve never seen a freshman accomplish the things that she has achieved and we’re not even done with the season.”
A&M freshman Brandon Miller earned the men’s 800 title with a time of 1:49.69 for his first career All-SEC honor. The Aggies had 22 athletes score points to total 82.5 over the three day meet. The men’s team finished ninth, while the women placed eighth.
Tyra Gittens was named the women’s Cliff Harper Award recipient for the second straight year after scoring 23 points throughout the weekend. Gittens was the first outright winner since Florida’s Becki Wells in 1997. Gittens scored three points after placing sixth in the pentathlon and earned the remaining 20 points after grabbing titles in the high jump and long jump.
For the men’s team, Sean Clarke finished fourth in the pole vault at 5.25 meter, 17-2¾, while Zach Davis tied for eighth with a jump of 5.05m, 16-6.75. Bryce Deadmon placed fifth in the 400 (45.86) and Lance Broome (21.15) finished sixth in the 200. Emmanuel Yeboah placed seventh in the 60m at 6.80. Jon Bishop and Connor Schulman had eighth-place finishes in the mile and 60 hurdles, respectively.
On the women’s team, Jania Martin placed sixth in the 200 (23.27), while Immanuela Aliu (7.49) and Tierra Robinson-Jones (52.78) each placed eighth in the 60 and 400, respectively.