Arkansas signs former A&M guard Robinson

The Arkansas men’s basketball team signed former A&M guard Jaxson Robinson on Tuesday.
Robinson had four starts for the Aggies last season, scoring 30 points in 14 games in his only season with the Aggies.
“We are extremely excited about Jaxson joining our program,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in a school release. “Jaxson was high on our recruiting list while he was in high school and many Power 5 schools went after Jaxson once he entered the transfer portal. He has tremendous upside and potential. He has deep range and is a knockdown shooter. We feel as though he will really fit in well with the other players on the roster.”
Robinson was among nine players from last year’s team to enter the NCAA portal. Others finding spots were guards Savion Flagg (Sam Houston State), Cashius McNeilly (TCU) and Jay Jay Chandler (South Alabama), forward Emanuel Miller (TCU) and center Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac). Former A&M guards LaDamien Bradford and Jackson Young remain in the transfer portal.