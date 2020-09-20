Arkansas preview: Longtime assistant Pittman gets his shot at the top spot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sam Pittman and his wife cried when he was offered the Arkansas job. The 58-year-old longtime offensive line assistant was elated to finally be a head coach.

He takes over a team whose fan base has been doing a lot of crying recently. Arkansas has lost 24 of its last 25 Southeastern Conference games, including the last 19. Pittman, who was an assistant at Arkansas from 2013-15, is confident he can change that.

“I’m humbled to be your coach,” Pittman said at his introductory press conference. “We’ll do our best for you. We’re going to work our butt off for this university. We’re going to get it done.”

He’s got plenty to do. Arkansas went 2-10 last year, allowing 36.8 points per game to rank 124th in the country, last among Power Five conference teams.

Arkansas returns six defensive starters led by junior linebacker Bumper Pool, who had 94 tackles last season. The Razorbacks had a tough time pressuring offenses, averaging 1.75 sacks per game to rank 94th in the country. They also managed just six interceptions to rank 113th.