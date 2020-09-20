Arkansas preview: Longtime assistant Pittman gets his shot at the top spot

Sam Pittman and his wife cried when he was offered the Arkansas job. The 58-year-old longtime offensive line assistant was elated to finally be a head coach.
He takes over a team whose fan base has been doing a lot of crying recently. Arkansas has lost 24 of its last 25 Southeastern Conference games, including the last 19. Pittman, who was an assistant at Arkansas from 2013-15, is confident he can change that.
“I’m humbled to be your coach,” Pittman said at his introductory press conference. “We’ll do our best for you. We’re going to work our butt off for this university. We’re going to get it done.”
He’s got plenty to do. Arkansas went 2-10 last year, allowing 36.8 points per game to rank 124th in the country, last among Power Five conference teams.
Arkansas returns six defensive starters led by junior linebacker Bumper Pool, who had 94 tackles last season. The Razorbacks had a tough time pressuring offenses, averaging 1.75 sacks per game to rank 94th in the country. They also managed just six interceptions to rank 113th.
Pittman hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom as his defensive coordinator. Odom got fired after going 25-25 in four seasons with the Tigers, but he had good defenses. Missouri allowed only 312 yards and 19.4 points per game last year to rank 14th and 16th in the country, respectively.
“I felt like I needed a guy on my staff who had been a head coach, one that I could lean on and talk to,” Pittman said of Odom on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Pittman’s offensive coordinator is Kendal Briles, son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles. The younger Briles has been OC at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic and Baylor.
Arkansas does have some offensive playmakers. Running back Rakeem Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards last season. He’ll be running behind the SEC’s second-most experienced offensive line, which according to Pro Football Focus returns players who took 79% of last season’s snaps, trailing only Texas A&M’s returners (82%). Tackles Myron Cunningham and Dalton Wagner, center Ty Clary and guard Ricky Stomberg combined for 45 starts last year. The Razorbacks also return leading receiver Mike Woods (33 receptions, 423 yards).
