Arkansas defense among nation's best at forcing turnovers

Seventeen of Arkansas’ 33 points against Ole Miss came from drives that started after a turnover.

“[They’ve] taken advantage of those [turnovers] and taking advantages in special teams areas and have been very opportunistic as a football team and play extremely hard and physical,” Fisher said.

Turnover margin hasn’t been as kind to the Aggies (3-1) this year heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. bout with Arkansas. A&M ranks ninth in the SEC in turnover margin at minus 0.25 per game. Aggie quarterbacks have thrown three interceptions and A&M has lost four fumbles. Including turnovers on downs, the Aggies have given up 38 points after turnovers this season.

Both of quarterback Kellen Mond’s interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, one at Alabama and another at Mississippi State. According to SECStatCat.com, Mond has thrown 11 passes that could have been intercepted this season, which ranks fourth in the conference in the category. A&M enters the contest with the second worst turnover percentage in the conference, according to the website.

Mond said he gives credit to Arkansas for what they’ve been able to do in the turnover department, but it’s not something that scares him as he enters the game.