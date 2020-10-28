Arkansas defense among nation's best at forcing turnovers

There is a reason turnovers were the first thing Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned about Arkansas during the weekly Southeastern Conference teleconference Wednesday.
The Razorbacks are eighth in the country and first in the SEC in turnover margin at plus 1.50 per game. Arkansas also has intercepted a nation-best 10 passes.
“These guys play the ball well,” Fisher said. “They see the ball with their eyes very well. They see the quarterback very well. They understand routes. They match routes.”
In Arkansas’ two wins this season — a 21-14 road victory at Mississippi State and a 33-21 win at home over Ole Miss — the Razorbacks pulled in nine interceptions and forced 11 turnovers overall. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral threw six interceptions in the Oct. 17 game, three of which fell into the hands of Razorback defensive back Hudson Clark. That single-game effort by Clark sits him atop the national rankings for total interceptions.
The Razorbacks (2-2) have made the most of the opportunities by turning opponent miscues into points. Arkansas’ first interception in the Mississippi State win resulted in a 69-yard return to the end zone by Greg Brooks that spelled the difference in a one-touchdown victory. The Razorbacks’ Jalen Catalon also had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Ole Miss win.
Seventeen of Arkansas’ 33 points against Ole Miss came from drives that started after a turnover.
“[They’ve] taken advantage of those [turnovers] and taking advantages in special teams areas and have been very opportunistic as a football team and play extremely hard and physical,” Fisher said.
Turnover margin hasn’t been as kind to the Aggies (3-1) this year heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. bout with Arkansas. A&M ranks ninth in the SEC in turnover margin at minus 0.25 per game. Aggie quarterbacks have thrown three interceptions and A&M has lost four fumbles. Including turnovers on downs, the Aggies have given up 38 points after turnovers this season.
Both of quarterback Kellen Mond’s interceptions have been returned for touchdowns, one at Alabama and another at Mississippi State. According to SECStatCat.com, Mond has thrown 11 passes that could have been intercepted this season, which ranks fourth in the conference in the category. A&M enters the contest with the second worst turnover percentage in the conference, according to the website.
Mond said he gives credit to Arkansas for what they’ve been able to do in the turnover department, but it’s not something that scares him as he enters the game.
“Coach Fisher does a phenomenal job ... calling the game aggressively but also with great intelligence, as we talk about,” Mond said. “We always talk about me being able to trust my eyes and go through my progressions, and I think this year I’ve been able to do that a lot better.”
For Fisher, he wants to keep Mond aware of Arkansas’ strengths without causing his quarterback to freeze up because of them.
“Anything you do, you don’t want to scare a guy, but you’ve got to make him aware of what that team does, how they play, what they play and why they are having success on the plays they are having success on,” Fisher said.
