Arkansas 4-star wide receiver Isaiah Sategna commits to Texas A&M
The Texas A&M football team has received a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sategna (5-11, 170) is a four-star prospect and the No. 1 rated player in Arkansas, according to 247Sports. Sategna is also a standout track athlete.

Sategna's father, Mario, is an assistant track and field coach at Arkansas. His mother, Dahlia, is a former sprinter who competed for Jamaica in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, Spain. Both ran track in college at LSU under current A&M track and field coach Pat Henry.

A&M now holds eight commitments in its 2022 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 4 in the nation according to 247Sports. Sategna is the Aggies' first out-of-state player to join the class and the second wide receiver.

