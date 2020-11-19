Arizona Cardinals' late touchdown costs Bryan police chief lead on Prognosticator Panel

With one flick of the wrist, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray knocked Bryan police chief Eric Buske out of the lead on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel.
DeAndre Hopkins’ miraculous 43-yard touchdown catch of Murray’s desperation pass on the game’s last play lifted the Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. It also ended Buske’s three-week stay atop the Prog Panel.
“The Arizona Hail Mary killed me,” Eric said.
Actually, they’re calling it the “Hail Murray.” Surprisingly, the play didn’t hurt the gamblers who took Buffalo, because Arizona was a three-point favorite, but it will prove costly to Eric if he ends up losing Prog by a pick.
Murray wasn’t the only lucky one last week. SportTalk host Chip Howard went 16-4, putting the eight-time Prog champion back in title contention. Chip missed only one college game and one NFL game and moved into a tie for sixth place, only five picks out of the lead.
Several of our guest-picking first responders remain in contention. Eric lost the lead but remains just one pick behind yours truly — and that’s not fake news, though you may beg to differ. Brazos County 9-1-1 district executive director Patrick Corley is in third just one pick behind Eric with College Station police chief Billy Couch fourth in fourth and St. Joseph Air Med 12’s Melissa Kendrick alone in fifth.
Last week proved good for former champs as Eagle publisher Crystal finished right on Chip’s heels at 15-5. The two-time champ didn’t make it to the top row, but she’s eight picks ahead of Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick Hill. Crystal and Rick bet lunch on their head-to-head outcome, which explains why Crystal was looking at online menus of The Republic, Christopher’s World Grille, Casa do Brasil and PORTERS this week.
When Rick was leading, she wanted to know if anyone had any extra Whataburger or Subway coupons lying around.
“Nothing like looking down at Rick in the basement!” Crystal said. “I actually like it better when Chip was down there with him. He is too streaky to be trusted.”
Chip is indeed a lot of things. Rick, meanwhile, isn’t throwing in the gavel.
“My struggles continue,” Rick said. “I’m falling further and further behind Crystal. But I’m living by the words of Winston Churchill: ‘Never ever, ever, ever, ever give up!”
Churchill never finished last in a football picking contest. Rick probably won’t either. That’s a three-man race between Caldwell Country Chevrolet general manager Zach Hester, former recruiting analyst Brice Jones and Eagle editor Darren Benson. Brice has a one-game lead on cellar-dweller Darren, and Zach is two games in the clear.
Brice is a guest picker for his father, who made the highest bid for a spot on the Prog Panel in an auction to benefit Voices for Children. Luckily, Brice’s father hasn’t asked for a refund. Then again, Brice’s picks have been rather charitable to the rest of the panel, so son is keeping with the theme.
