Arizona Cardinals' late touchdown costs Bryan police chief lead on Prognosticator Panel

Last week proved good for former champs as Eagle publisher Crystal finished right on Chip’s heels at 15-5. The two-time champ didn’t make it to the top row, but she’s eight picks ahead of Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3’s Rick Hill. Crystal and Rick bet lunch on their head-to-head outcome, which explains why Crystal was looking at online menus of The Republic, Christopher’s World Grille, Casa do Brasil and PORTERS this week.

When Rick was leading, she wanted to know if anyone had any extra Whataburger or Subway coupons lying around.

“Nothing like looking down at Rick in the basement!” Crystal said. “I actually like it better when Chip was down there with him. He is too streaky to be trusted.”

Chip is indeed a lot of things. Rick, meanwhile, isn’t throwing in the gavel.

“My struggles continue,” Rick said. “I’m falling further and further behind Crystal. But I’m living by the words of Winston Churchill: ‘Never ever, ever, ever, ever give up!”