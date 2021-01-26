Anna Kjervfe’s late goal lifts College Station girls soccer team over Rudder

Anna Kjervfe scored with five minutes left to give the College Station girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Rudder on Tuesday night in District 19-5A play at Cougar Stadium.

College Station’s Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal with help from her defense, an effort led by Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner and Lauren Hanik.

Kylie McRaven started the winning play for the Lady Cougars (6-3-2, 1-1) when she found Kalan Breedlove on the left side. Breedlove broke free and sent the ball across the face of the goal, and Kjervfe fired a shot to the far post for the 1-0 lead.

College Station won the JV match 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in district. Ashlyn Turner had four goals, while, Arian Owens, Robin Loopstra and Megan Miles each had one for the Lady Cougars. Loopstra had four assists, and Logan Auckland had two and Rachel Bottiglieri one. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord shared the shutout in goal.

College Station will play at Magnolia West on Friday.