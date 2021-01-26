Anna Kjervfe’s late goal lifts College Station girls soccer team over Rudder

Anna Kjervfe scored with five minutes left to give the College Station girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over Rudder on Tuesday night in District 19-5A play at Cougar Stadium.
College Station’s Keira Herron earned the shutout in goal with help from her defense, an effort led by Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner and Lauren Hanik.
Kylie McRaven started the winning play for the Lady Cougars (6-3-2, 1-1) when she found Kalan Breedlove on the left side. Breedlove broke free and sent the ball across the face of the goal, and Kjervfe fired a shot to the far post for the 1-0 lead.
College Station won the JV match 7-0 to improve to 2-0 in district. Ashlyn Turner had four goals, while, Arian Owens, Robin Loopstra and Megan Miles each had one for the Lady Cougars. Loopstra had four assists, and Logan Auckland had two and Rachel Bottiglieri one. Mackenzie Martin and Emily Hord shared the shutout in goal.
College Station will play at Magnolia West on Friday.
1996
1996: Bryant was a 17-year-old kid when he entered the NBA and had a childlike grin when the Lakers introduced him as the newest member of their franchise. He never played for another.
AP FILE
1997
1997: Bryant faced a steep learning curve as a rookie, averaging 7.6 points per game. A year later, he was an All-Star and on his meteoric rise to stardom.
AP FILE
1998
1998: In his first All-Star Game, Bryant showed he belonged among the game’s best, scoring 18 points opposed Michael Jordan.
AP FILE
1999
1999: Bryant’s relationship with Shaquille O’Neal was often complex, but they would form one of the top duos in NBA history.
AP FILE
2000
2000: Bryant rode a double-decker bus to Staples Center when the Lakers won their first of the five championships with him in purple and gold.
AP FILE
2001
2001: This was always a certainty: When fans came to watch Kobe Bryant, they would get a show.
AP FILE
2002
2002: Bryant’s confidence was soaring. The Lakers rolled through the playoffs, winning a third consecutive NBA title.
AP FILE
2003
2003: Bryant and O’Neal were often portrayed as rivals, and they bickered often. Clearly, however, they had moments that both enjoyed.
AP FILE
2004
2004: Bryant’s legacy was marred by the allegation that he raped a 19-year-old Colorado hotel worker. A civil suit was eventually brought, Bryant issued an apology through his attorney and the case was later dropped when the accuser refused to testify.
AP FILE
2005
2005: Bryant had the best offensive season of his career in 2005-06, leading the NBA by averaging 35.4 points per game.
AP FILE
2006
2006: Games against the Boston Celtics always brought out the best in Bryant; the Celtics and Lakers have been rivals for decades.
AP FILE
2007
2007: Bryant was always an intense competitor. Here, celebrating a basket in a playoff game against Phoenix, he showed how much more the postseason meant.
AP FILE
2008
2008: Bryant dove into the stands in an effort to save a loose ball in Dallas. No play was insignificant to him.
AP FILE
2009
2009: Bryant led the Lakers to the fourth championship of his career, the first since he and O’Neal won three straight in the early 2000s.
AP FILE
2010
2010: The fifth and final championship of Bryant’s NBA career. As the final seconds of those NBA Finals ticked away, Bryant leaped onto the scorer’s table and, as confetti fell and some stuck to his soaked uniform, he held five fingers high. The meaning was clear.
AP FILE
2011
2011: Bryant was adored globally, including South Korea, where he threw a basketball clinic for children during a tour of five Asian cities.
AP FILE
2012
2012: Bryant played in the Olympics twice for USA Basketball. He left both times with a gold medal.
AP FILE
2013
2013: Whenever Bryant visited China, it wasn’t uncommon for thousands of fans to show up just to get a glimpse of someone who was as revered as any player there — including Chinese star Yao Ming.
AP FILE
2014
2014: Bryant was among the players who wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts in 2014 to protest the death of Eric Garner, a Black man killed by police in New York.
AP FILE
2015
2015: Bryant averaged 22.3 points in his next-to-last season in the NBA, the 15th time in his 20 seasons that he would average at least 20 points.
AP FILE
2016
2016: Wherever Bryant went in his final season, opposing fans cheered and let him know how much he would be missed.
AP FILE
His final game
April 13, 2016: Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96.
AP FILE
