Andre Gordon improving at point guard in second season with Aggie men's basketball team

When Andre Gordon started his career at Texas A&M last season, head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams frequently praised the true freshman’s ability to adapt to a position Williams said Gordon wasn’t suited to play at the NCAA Division I level.
Point guard.
The native of Sydney, Ohio, encountered plenty of growing pains running a brand new offense just months removed from playing smalltown high school basketball.
“I think in time he’ll end up being a good player,” Williams said last season before the Aggies’ trip to Vanderbilt in mid-January. “I don’t think he’s a good player yet, but partially one of the reasons why I think he’ll be a good player is because of the burden he’s having to carry to begin his college career at this level. He can play the point, but he’s not a point.”
A year later, Gordon is still carrying the weight of a sluggish Aggie offense, doing his best to answer the call.
“He is so much better,” Williams said Thursday as A&M (7-7, 2-6 SEC) prepared for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup against Kansas State (5-12, 1-8 Big 12) set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. “He’s much more stable, a two-feet, two-hand decision-maker. Defensively, he’s been the most improved and been the most consistent in playing to our ‘Cover Two’ rules than any player in our program.”
Gordon is scoring 9.2 points per game this season, up from last season’s 6.3 average. He’s also increased his assists from 1.6 to 2.3 per game and his shooting percentage from 34.3% to 42.7%.
“I’m just better from experience,” Gordon said. “I came from a small high school in Ohio. I didn’t play against 6-foot-5 players or anywhere like that. Last year was a great run for me, because I was able to play against Division I players and I had never done that in my life.”
Gordon’s improvement is showing this season, for the scales tip in the Aggies’ favor when he excels. Gordon has averaged 10.9 points per game in the Aggies’ seven wins. It’s second on the team to only Emanuel Miller, who averages 17.7 points per game in wins.
In both of A&M’s conference wins against Auburn and Mississippi State, Gordon netted 10 and 11 points, respectively. His quick thinking under pressure at the end of the Auburn game also led to him hitting the game-winning basket with little time to spare.
But Gordon’s ball security may be more telling to A&M’s success. He averages 2.9 turnovers in losses to just 1.9 in wins.
Playing the point is still a work in progress for Gordon, who credits Williams for constantly encouraging him to reach his potential at the position.
“He gave me confidence,” Gordon said. “We talk a lot. He’s a great coach and a great leader. He knows what he’s doing. I try to listen to him as much as possible and take as much knowledge as he puts out there for us and just allow myself to build off that every day, every hour, every minute.”
Gordon also has benefited from practicing with freshman Hassan Diarra, a four-star recruit from Putnam, Connecticut. Diarra is averaging 6.1 points and 1.7 assists per game, just a tick shy of the marks Gordon posted last season.
“He’s been a big role model for me to be honest,” Diarra said of Gordon. “He’s been through a freshman year already, so I look up to guys like that. He’s helping me, just telling me all the positive things and all the ... ways I can get better and ways he can get better, what he sees. I just like learning from him.”
Ball security again will be vital for the Aggies on Saturday.
While little has gone well for the Wildcats this season, defense has been the team’s stronger suit. Over A&M’s last three games, all losses, Gordon and Diarra have committed 16 turnovers. In A&M’s two wins, the pair turned the ball over just six times.
“I don’t think we’re quite where we want to be at any position per se,” Williams said. “I do think there is much more stability with Hassan being here the last semester relative to [point] guards. That helps Dre so much. I don’t think Dre was good in our last two games, but, man, without what he had done in the previous 12 games, I don’t think we would even be close to where we’re at now.”