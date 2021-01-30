Andre Gordon improving at point guard in second season with Aggie men's basketball team

Gordon is scoring 9.2 points per game this season, up from last season’s 6.3 average. He’s also increased his assists from 1.6 to 2.3 per game and his shooting percentage from 34.3% to 42.7%.

“I’m just better from experience,” Gordon said. “I came from a small high school in Ohio. I didn’t play against 6-foot-5 players or anywhere like that. Last year was a great run for me, because I was able to play against Division I players and I had never done that in my life.”

Gordon’s improvement is showing this season, for the scales tip in the Aggies’ favor when he excels. Gordon has averaged 10.9 points per game in the Aggies’ seven wins. It’s second on the team to only Emanuel Miller, who averages 17.7 points per game in wins.

In both of A&M’s conference wins against Auburn and Mississippi State, Gordon netted 10 and 11 points, respectively. His quick thinking under pressure at the end of the Auburn game also led to him hitting the game-winning basket with little time to spare.

But Gordon’s ball security may be more telling to A&M’s success. He averages 2.9 turnovers in losses to just 1.9 in wins.

Playing the point is still a work in progress for Gordon, who credits Williams for constantly encouraging him to reach his potential at the position.