Andre Gordon helps Aggie men's basketball team pull off road win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Before every road game, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team takes a picture on the opposing team’s court to memorialize the trip. If the Aggies win the game, that picture gets hung on the “culture wall” inside A&M’s basketball facilities.

Aggie head coach Buzz Williams will be purchasing the first frame of the season after his squad reversed a 10-point deficit to beat Mississippi State 56-55 on Wednesday in Southeastern Conference play at Humphrey Coliseum.

A&M used a 13-0 run at the beginning of the second half to erased Mississippi State’s lead. Later, two Andre Gordon buckets as time wound down helped seal the victory. A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler called it the best half of basketball the Aggies have played this season.

“We executed every play that the coaches called,” Chandler said. “We shot open shots when everyone on the team knew that person was going to shoot the ball. We got crazy offensive rebounds.”

With 2:38 left, Gordon snuck around the backside of the Mississippi State defense and caught an alley-oop pass from Savion Flagg for a dunk that gave A&M a 53-52 lead. Half a minute later, Gordon spotted up for a 3 off the dribble and sank it for the Aggies’ final points of the night.