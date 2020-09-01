 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson-Shiro volleyball team drops first set but rallies to beat Madisonville
0 comments

Anderson-Shiro volleyball team drops first set but rallies to beat Madisonville

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
anderson-shiro volleyball

Anderson-Shiro’s Kyndal Bohnert (11) attempts a kill against Madisonville’s Kourtney Fleck (5) and Brianna Johnson during their match Tuesday at Anderson-Shiro.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

ANDERSON — After her Lady Owls lost the first set by three points, Anderson-Shiro head volleyball coach Lauren Korenek gave her team one piece of advice.

“Go out there and swing hard. That’s what we do well.”

The Lady Owls took the direction and came back to beat Madisonville 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 in nondistrict play at Owl Gym on Tuesday.

“Our big thing has always been that we’re a big threat on front row,” Korenek said. “When we get everyone involved then we all play well, and it just brings the team up. That was the big thing that changed for us. Everybody started swinging, started swinging hard and started swinging with confidence.”

Anderson-Shiro (6-3) stayed close with Madisonville (8-5) in the first set, but only five of its points came from kills with the majority coming from Madisonville’s defensive errors. Senior Grace Williamson started Madisonville on a five-point run with a kill and four strong serves that forced Anderson-Shiro into costly errors late in the set to give the Lady Mustangs a 19-16 lead. Anderson-Shiro couldn’t get back on its feet and fell behind 1-0 in the match.

The Lady Owls fell behind 9-6 in the second set, which awakened senior middle hitter Kyndal Bohnert, who had a couple of kills to ignite a 5-2 run. Bohnert, who finished the set with five kills, got help from her fellow hitters, including Sawyer Howell and Haley Mason, who accounted for three points late in the second to put them up 24-18.

“We really focused on attacking the ball, because when you don’t, we tip and that gives the other team opportunity to attack at us,” Bohnert said. “We started slow in the first set, and then immediately came back in the second set.”

Madisonville couldn’t seem to get past its communication troubles on defense with the majority of its errors coming on the service receive. Still, the Lady Mustangs stayed competitive despite the mistakes, forcing Anderson-Shiro’s offensive effort, both on the net and behind the serving line, to take control.

“We’ve really hammered them [on serving] because we fell off in a couple of games,” Korenek said. “We really worked hard at practice on doing drills where they only win points off hitting really good, tough serves, so they feel like when the game’s on the line, they can go in a serve tough and not be afraid to hold back.”

With momentum now on their side, the Lady Owls continued to capitalize on Madisonville’s defensive troubles in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Mustangs looked to make a comeback in the third set and opened with a 4-0 lead thanks to Kia Moffett’s two aces. But the Lady Owls regained control after Bohnert tipped over a Madisonville block, which put Anderson-Shiro on its own 4-0 run to tie the set.

From then it remained close until a burst of activity from the Lady Owls’ front line led to five consecutive points and a 13-6 lead. Anderson-Shiro had four major scoring runs throughout the set, and all were similar, featuring a combination of strong hits and taking advantage of Madisonville’s lack of serve-receive. Its last scoring run came late in the set with two aces from Abby Ross and a Lady Mustang hitting error for a 22-12 lead, and the Lady Owls easily finished it off from there.

“We had to just not get down on ourselves,” Ross said. “We had to stay up the whole time and then also not letting down when we’re up, just keep pushing and keep going.”

Madisonville’s bench was more active in the fourth set, but Anderson-Shiro went on a big 12-2 run to put the set out of reach at 18-5, eventually getting three kills to close out the set and match.

Korenek said it was good win to take the team into Friday’s game at Round Top-Carmine, especially with district play just one week away.

“We won Friday against Snook and again this weekend against Navasota and then coming and winning against a good team like this, I feel like it puts us in a good place and mindset to build off of,” Korenek said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert