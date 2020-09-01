Anderson-Shiro volleyball team drops first set but rallies to beat Madisonville

ANDERSON — After her Lady Owls lost the first set by three points, Anderson-Shiro head volleyball coach Lauren Korenek gave her team one piece of advice.
“Go out there and swing hard. That’s what we do well.”
The Lady Owls took the direction and came back to beat Madisonville 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 in nondistrict play at Owl Gym on Tuesday.
“Our big thing has always been that we’re a big threat on front row,” Korenek said. “When we get everyone involved then we all play well, and it just brings the team up. That was the big thing that changed for us. Everybody started swinging, started swinging hard and started swinging with confidence.”
Anderson-Shiro (6-3) stayed close with Madisonville (8-5) in the first set, but only five of its points came from kills with the majority coming from Madisonville’s defensive errors. Senior Grace Williamson started Madisonville on a five-point run with a kill and four strong serves that forced Anderson-Shiro into costly errors late in the set to give the Lady Mustangs a 19-16 lead. Anderson-Shiro couldn’t get back on its feet and fell behind 1-0 in the match.
The Lady Owls fell behind 9-6 in the second set, which awakened senior middle hitter Kyndal Bohnert, who had a couple of kills to ignite a 5-2 run. Bohnert, who finished the set with five kills, got help from her fellow hitters, including Sawyer Howell and Haley Mason, who accounted for three points late in the second to put them up 24-18.
“We really focused on attacking the ball, because when you don’t, we tip and that gives the other team opportunity to attack at us,” Bohnert said. “We started slow in the first set, and then immediately came back in the second set.”
Madisonville couldn’t seem to get past its communication troubles on defense with the majority of its errors coming on the service receive. Still, the Lady Mustangs stayed competitive despite the mistakes, forcing Anderson-Shiro’s offensive effort, both on the net and behind the serving line, to take control.
“We’ve really hammered them [on serving] because we fell off in a couple of games,” Korenek said. “We really worked hard at practice on doing drills where they only win points off hitting really good, tough serves, so they feel like when the game’s on the line, they can go in a serve tough and not be afraid to hold back.”
With momentum now on their side, the Lady Owls continued to capitalize on Madisonville’s defensive troubles in the third and fourth sets. The Lady Mustangs looked to make a comeback in the third set and opened with a 4-0 lead thanks to Kia Moffett’s two aces. But the Lady Owls regained control after Bohnert tipped over a Madisonville block, which put Anderson-Shiro on its own 4-0 run to tie the set.
From then it remained close until a burst of activity from the Lady Owls’ front line led to five consecutive points and a 13-6 lead. Anderson-Shiro had four major scoring runs throughout the set, and all were similar, featuring a combination of strong hits and taking advantage of Madisonville’s lack of serve-receive. Its last scoring run came late in the set with two aces from Abby Ross and a Lady Mustang hitting error for a 22-12 lead, and the Lady Owls easily finished it off from there.
“We had to just not get down on ourselves,” Ross said. “We had to stay up the whole time and then also not letting down when we’re up, just keep pushing and keep going.”
Madisonville’s bench was more active in the fourth set, but Anderson-Shiro went on a big 12-2 run to put the set out of reach at 18-5, eventually getting three kills to close out the set and match.
Korenek said it was good win to take the team into Friday’s game at Round Top-Carmine, especially with district play just one week away.
“We won Friday against Snook and again this weekend against Navasota and then coming and winning against a good team like this, I feel like it puts us in a good place and mindset to build off of,” Korenek said.
20200731 RACECAR MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 02
Corps of Cadets
Merrill Green 90th birthday
Our Neighbors: Game Day
20200801 DOMINO MM 02
20200731 RACECAR MM 04
20200731 RACECAR MM 03
20200731 RACECAR MM 02
20200730 LAKE MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Logan Brackin
Jury duty
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
Backpack Giveaway
20200805 BV V SA MM 01
20200805 BV V SA MM 04
Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus
Back-to-school shopping spree
Back-to-school shopping spree
Bryan High parking spaces
Bryan High parking spaces
20200807 FIRST FRIDAY ASTIN MANSION
Aug. 7 Brazos County news conference
20200808 BV V TULSA REAC MM 01
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 06
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 05
20200808 BV V TULSA MM 04
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Salvation Army backpack giveaway
Boys & Girls Club’s Carter retires
20200811 CALDWELL V MASON MM 03
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Move-in at Texas A&M
Blue Duck Scooters
Blue Duck Scooters
Baby Bundles
Baby Bundles
COVID-19 Testing
Harmony Science Academy
Harmony Science Academy
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
Coach Blair Charities
B-CS campuses equipped to minimize potential COVID-19 risks
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
Calvert ISD internet
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 06
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 04
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 03
20200815 PROTEST MM 05
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 02
20200815 TOY GIVEAWAY MM 01
Correa's double helps Astros to 2-1 win over Rockies
Gary Blair golf tournament
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
20200818 IOLA V BURTON MM 01
Texas A&M University
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
First Day of School
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Exchange of Reveille handlers
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Fish Review
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Classes resume at Texas A&M
Kappa Kappa Gamma House
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Johnson Elementary
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Sue Haswell Park pool demo
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Cinemark
Cinemark
Bryan ISD buses
Bryan ISD buses
Brazos Valley African American Museum
Sunday Night Live
Sunday Night Live
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Hurricane Laura evacuees
Tropical Weather Texas
Texas A&M University
Texas A&M University
Welcome to Aggieland
Corps of Cadets
Corps of Cadets
Prayer event
Prayer event
Prayer event
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
St. Joseph Elementary School
Navasota vs. Wharton
Thomas Park
Texas A&M University
Bremond vs Normangee (copy)
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE MM 04
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Texas A&M campus
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Brazos County Health District
Flores luncheon
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!