Anderson-Shiro duo lead Owls to big victory over Somerville

SOMERVILLE — With just a cursory glance at the players in Yegua Stadium, it was obvious Anderson-Shiro senior running back Kelvin Adair and senior wide receiver Ca’Darrius Williams stood head and shoulders over everyone else.
Carried on the sturdy shoulders of the tall senior tandem, the Owls came out on top 34-7 over Somerville on Friday at The Rock.
Williams rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while Williams caught six passes for 114 yards and a score.
“Kelvin and Ca’Darrius are two guys that can do a whole lot of things for us, and when they’re playing their best game, they make us a whole lot better,” Owl head coach Brad Hodges said. “We find ways to get them the ball. We find ways to feature them on defense, and they are usually up to the task.”
A stormy afternoon in the Brazos Valley carried over into the first quarter, creating sloppy conditions for both offenses. The first nine drives of the game produced four turnovers, a turnover on downs and a blocked punt with no points registered by either team.
“We liked to establish that run when we can, and it was nasty early on,” Hodges said. “It’s still pretty nasty. We had some trouble holding on to the ball. I was proud of how we settled and were able to establish that run game to open some things up for us.”
While the Owls (2-0) worked the ground game early on the rain-soaked grass, it was the passing game that eventually broke the stalemate late in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Cole Werner sensed pressure from the left, rolled to his right and found a wide-open Auston Cooper in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 left before halftime. Werner set up the TD with a 32-yard pass to Williams earlier in the drive.
Early in the third quarter, Williams scored when he took a reverse handoff 29 yards around the right side, breaking several tackles to give Anderson-Shiro a 14-0 lead.
Later in the period, Adair powered through the middle on a 3-yard TD run for a 20-0 lead as the Owls missed the extra point.
Throughout the game, Somerville (0-0) head coach Cal Neatherlin alternated between junior Johnny Legg and senior Lorenzo Vega at quarterback. The pair combined to complete 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards with an interception. Legg’s 48-yard pass to junior Verkobe Woodberry, Somerville’s longest play from scrimmage, set up the Yegua’s lone score of the game: a 5-yard TD run by running back Jeremiah Teague early in the fourth.
Williams’ final catch of the game added six more points. A deep fade from Werner allowed Williams to reach over a shorter Somerville defensive back and haul in the 32-yard TD pass.
With the clock running down, Hodges put his depth at running back on display. Junior Grayson Moody chipped away at the fourth-quarter clock with nine carries for 48 yards. The Anderson-Shiro JV squad’s game was canceled Thursday night, which freed up running back Jarvis Haynes to get a late-game nod, and he added a 1-yard TD run. He finished with 46 yards on five carries, four of which going for 10 or more yards.
“I was really proud of him for stepping up late and taking that opportunity, and he shined a little bit,” Hodges said. “It’ll be good confidence for him going forward.”
In its first official game of the season, Somerville’s offense was paced by Teague, who rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries.
“They’re doing a lot of really good things,” Hodges said of Somerville. “And they’ve got some pretty good players over on that side. They took it to us early, but I was glad that we kind of got up off the mat and started to play the ball we’re able to play.”
