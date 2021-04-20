Anderson-Shiro boys golf team in third place after one round of regional tournament

Anderson-Shiro shot 354 in the first round of the Class 3A Region III tournament at the Brenham Country Club on Monday for third to top four Brazos Valley teams. Franklin is fifth (356), Rockdale seventh (381) and Cameron eighth (389). Nacogdoches Central Pollock and Whitney are in first and second, respectively.

Landon Stem led Anderson-Shiro and is tied for second at 77 with Central Pollock’s Cameron Hubbard. Anderson-Shiro’s other golfers were Colby Gurka (t14-86), Colby McDonald (t38-95), Brady McDonald (t41-96) and Lane Hillert (t54-106). Franklin’s Ryan Tucker is tied for 11th after an 84. Franklin’s other golfers were Hayden Helton (t14-86), Bryce Nickelson (t17-76), Hagan Gober (t47-99) and Nick Hrncir (t66-110). Rockdale’s Jake Hasselbach is tied for ninth after a 83. Rockdale other golfers were Brayden Burns (t38-95), Monte Taylor (4t9-101), AJ Hicks (t51-102) and Carson Eoff (t66-110). Cameron’s Kaden Kuzel is seventh after a 81, followed by Dillan Akin (t31-94), Landen Green (t59-107), Tate Stroud (t59-107) and Mason Leifeste (77-120).