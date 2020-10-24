Anderson-Shiro 42, Kountze 0

KOUNTZE — Anderson-Shiro’s Kelvin Adair ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Cole Werner threw for two more as the Owls rolled to a 42-0 victory over the Kountze Lions in District 12-3A Division II play Friday.
Werner threw touchdown passes to Ca’Darrius Williams and Martavion Offing. Grayson Moody added a touchdown run to give the Owls (5-4, 3-2) a 26-0 halftime lead.
Anderson-Shiro’s defense accounted for the final two scores, getting a safety on the first play in the fourth quarter then Camren Klawinsky scored on an interception return with 1 minute, 33 seconds left.
Kountze (2-5, 1-3) suffered its second straight shutout.
Anderson-Shiro has a bye next week then will wrap up the regular season at home against New Waverly on Nov. 6. Kountze will host New Waverly next week.
