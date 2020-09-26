Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12

WARREN — Senior quarterback Cole Werner had a touchdown run with less than eight minutes left to put Anderson-Shiro up for good as the Owls held on to beat Warren 13-12 to open District 12-3A Division II football play Friday.

Werner had a touchdown run midway through the first quarter, but Warren (3-1, 0-1) scored the next two TDs, both on runs by senior Kevin Kirk. The second gave the Warriors a 12-7 lead with 10:31 left in the third quarter.