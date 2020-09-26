 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12
0 comments

Anderson-Shiro 13, Warren 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARREN — Senior quarterback Cole Werner had a touchdown run with less than eight minutes left to put Anderson-Shiro up for good as the Owls held on to beat Warren 13-12 to open District 12-3A Division II football play Friday.

Werner had a touchdown run midway through the first quarter, but Warren (3-1, 0-1) scored the next two TDs, both on runs by senior Kevin Kirk. The second gave the Warriors a 12-7 lead with 10:31 left in the third quarter.

Anderson-Shiro (3-1, 1-0) will continue district play against Newton next Friday at home.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert